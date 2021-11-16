Azeem Rafiq’s testimony on racism plunges English cricket into crisis | Azeem Rafiq

EEnglish cricket has found itself in crisis after Azeem Rafiq’s strong testimony exposed its institutional flaws in racism, bullying and locker room culture, while also claiming that Yorkshire had squandered drugs in the past.

This was a day the sport will never forget, and it shouldn’t, as Rafiq sat on the select committee for digital, culture, media and sports and outlined his harrowing experiences at Headingley, summed up in six simple words that must now be a turning point. turn out to be : I lost my career to racism.

For nearly two hours, Rafiq fought back tears, describing the dressing room he first entered in 2008, one in which expressions like Paki, elephant washers, and you were commonplace until his release in 2018, just months after his first child was stillborn. was and accusations of racism were ignored.

It was not about individuals, Rafiq insisted, but rather about cricket as a whole, with the former England Under-19 captain claiming similar stories had been told to him by players in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Middlesex and the inept handling of his complaints by the Professional described. Association of cricketers.

The panel of MPs, chaired by Julian Knight, certainly sought to broaden the investigation, by subjecting the England and Wales Cricket Board, led by Tom Harrison, to a rigorous interrogation that assesses the governance record’s track record on diversity. , brought to light his conflict as both regulator and promoter, and eventually took a dim view of his inaction after Rafiq first hit the clock last year.

Nevertheless, names such as Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Michael Vaughan, Gary Ballance and Andrew Gale, to varying degrees, emerged as alleged perpetrators during Rafiq’s two stints in Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018, with the former off-spinner going to sue and acquitted. spoke without fear of legal reprisals under parliamentary privilege.

Tim Bresnan in 2012. The former all-rounder from Yorkshire was accused of bullying by Azeem Rafiq in his testimony before the select committee. Photo: Matthew Impey/Shutterstock

The devastating allegations depicted a toxic county locker room that only paused during Jason Gillespies’ stint as head coach from 2012 to 2016. These were later expanded further when the DCMS published the testimony Rafiq filed during the recently settled labor court case; a 57-page document that, frankly, is inflammatory.

In it, Rafiq claimed that he was regularly called Raffa the Kaffir by Hoggard. The former English sailor personally apologized for this in 2020 when Rafiq first spoke to the media and was bullied by Bresnan. Yesterday Rafiq said he was among a group of players who reported Bresnan to the club over the bullying allegations but found himself singled out and portrayed as a troublemaker.

Rafiq also shared a heartbreaking retelling of Yorkshire’s indifference to the death of his first child, accusing Martyn Moxon, the director of cricket, of ripping the shreds off me on his return to the club and claiming that Gale, who the role had moved from captain to head coach at this stage, showed no sympathy.

A recurring theme of both Rafiq’s oral and written submissions was the feeling of being treated differently from white players, which has been reiterated during recent accusations in Essex and at one point in his statement he claimed that Ballance, a player whose he claimed that he regularly made racist insults in the locker room, was allowed to miss the hair sample tests of drugs to avoid sanctions.

When he failed a recreational drug test and was forced to miss some games, the club informed the public that he was missing games as he struggled with anxiety and mental health issues, Rafiq added in his statement. A legal representative of Ballance subsequently denied the allegations.

The revelations went beyond Headingley’s dressing room, with Rafiq claiming during his evidence session that Ballance’s use of the word Kevin to describe people of color had spilled over into England’s seniors. Alex Hales, he claimed, would have named his black dog accordingly. Anyway, the link with the national team will lead to further questions in the coming days.

Rafiq also responded to the recent claim by England Test captain Joe Root that he could not recall any specific instances of racism during his 14 years at the club. Asked about this, the former off-spinner replied: Rooty is a good man, he never engages in racist language.

Azeem Rafiq described Joe Root as a good man but found the comments made by the England captains about not remembering racist incidents hurtful. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

[But] I found [his comments] hurtful. He was Gary’s roommate. He was involved in social evenings where I was called a Paki. He may not remember [the incidents of racism] but it shows how normal it was that even a good man like him doesn’t see it for what it is.

When asked if anyone had stood up for him at the time, or when he had wine in his throat at the Barnsley Cricket Club as a 15-year-old despite going against his Muslim faith, Rafiq replied: You had people who were openly racist and you had the bystanders. Nobody thought it was important.

This haunting watch was followed by evidence of the former Yorkshire chair, Roger Hutton, and his successor in Lord Kamlesh Patel. Both Mark Arthur, chief executive until last week, and Moxon, who was currently signed to stress, had declined the invitation and were criticized by Knight for doing so.

In it, Hutton sought to explain how clubs dealt with Rafiqs’ allegations and the backlash that followed internally when, after a 12-month investigation that began in September 2020, the club’s report was produced. For Hutton, the blame here lay with both Arthur and Moxon, the board members whom he claimed could not accept the gravity of the situation, refused to apologize and did not respond to the panel’s recommendations.

Hutton claimed he couldn’t turn the pair down because the Graves Family Trust, which owes more than $15 million to the club, vetoed board members. After this apparent blockade was investigated by MPs and later denounced by Harrison, despite previously working under Colin Graves at the ECB, Hutton was asked if Yorkshire was institutionally racist and replied: I fear it falls within that definition.

This conclusion went beyond Harrison’s willingness to go, with the ECB director insisting that only the handling of the Yorkshire inquiry into Rafiq’s claims could be described as such and highlighting the intricate process by which the governing body, as the sports regulator, couldn’t step inside earlier.

The Spin: Sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

By this stage, Harrison, along with two executives and ECB board member Alan Dickinson, had already infuriated his interrogators with indirect answers laced with corporate jargon. This was in stark contrast to Rafiq’s earlier testimony, delivered without notes, from the heart and in everyday language, despite having had little of the same training.

I want to be the voice of the voiceless, the 30-year-old had said. In a sport where 30% of recreational play is made up of the British Asian community, to see this drop to 4% at a professional level could prove to be his legacy.