Arizona State vs. Oregon State picks, Pac-12 football game predictions
The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday in a Pac-12 Conference football game.
Which team will win?
Check out these picks and predictions for the game, which is scheduled to air at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
ASU is a 3.5 point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Oregon Live: Oregon State 35, Arizona State 31
Nick Daschel writes: “It depends on which team shows up in the state of Arizona. Sometimes the Sun Devils are as good as any team in the Pac-12. Other times they destroy themselves with penalties and turnovers. ASU presents a big test for Oregon States is on the defensive, if the Beavers can keep it under control, forcing the Sun Devils to pass this season has been a path to success for some opponents, and the state of Arizona still has one hurdle to overcome: this is the second of a two-game road trip for the Sun Devils to the Northwest. It burdens a university team.”
Play Choices: Take Oregon State with the points against Arizona State
It writes: “Arizona State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. As favorites of 3.5 points or more, the Sun Devils are 3-3 against the spread. Oregon States record against the spread is 6 -4-0. The Beavers have won ATS (2-1) twice this year as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.”
It writes, “Oregon State will take another win at home against Arizona State on Saturday, but the game here is OVER. The OVER has cashed in five of the state’s last seven, as well as four of the last five the Sun Devils have taken. against Oregon State. In addition, the OVER has cashed against Arizona State in nine of its last 10 games in Oregon State.”
Sports chat place: Take Oregon State with the points against Arizona State
Andrew Jett writes, “I’ll probably stick with Oregon State. The Beavers did well on offense in their last game, totaling 475 yards, 6.3 yards per game, 29 first downs and a solid 12-for-18 on third and Attempt Four Oregon State forced over three times and held the ball for 36:47 As for Arizona State, they ran into trouble against Washington in the first half, but straightened out in the second half with the win. Devils played something of a sloppy game with nine penalties and two turnovers. I like a better performance here, but I think Oregon State makes more sense on a cover.”
Doc Sports: Go with Oregon State to cover vs. ASU
Josh Schonwald writes, “The Beavers get 26.3 points per game, placing them 81st in Division 1. Oregon State conceded a total of 1,432 rushing yards (143.2 yards/game), in addition to 14 touchdowns as ground game. this year. In total, they gave up 263 points. They allowed the opposition 18 touchdowns through the pass, in addition to 245.2 yards/game, which puts them in 102nd place in Division 1. The Beavers- Defense already has 680 plays on the field, which ranks 75th in college football.”
ATS.IO: ASU covers against Oregon State
Vincent Senick writes, “Last time out, Arizona State needed a fourth quarter comeback to take the 35-30 road win over the Washington Huskies. Washington led 24-14 going into the fourth quarter, but ASU scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead for good Jayden Daniels went 10/16 for 90 yards, one touchdown, one interception and added 56 yards and one touchdown on the ground.ASU rushed the ball 57 times for 286 yards, an average of 5 .0 and three touchdowns. Defensively, the Sun Devils allowed a total of 266 yards and forced two Washington turns, one interception and one fumble.”
ESPN: ASU has a 50.9% chance of winning the game
The site’s Football Power Index gives Oregon State a 49.1% chance of winning the Pac-12 game.
Number Fire: ASU favorite in game vs. Oregon State
The site gives the Sun Devils a 62.1% chance of winning against the Beavers in Saturday’s game.
