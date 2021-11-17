Sports
Livermore considers Holland Strong tennis match
LIVERMORE During the Nov. 9 selectpersons meeting, Assistant Aaron Miller said a request for in-kind work to improve the tennis courts at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay needs city approval.
“Deb Roberts, chairman of Hollandstrong Community Foundation, has been working on this for several years and wants to revive the tennis courts,” said Miller. “She has applied for a scholarship and is seeking work in kind from the city.”
The Hollandstrong Community Foundation was established in memory of Roberts’ son, Michael Holland, who died when the SS El Faro sank near the Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015, she said. The foundation has provided scholarships to graduating seniors from three school districts in the region, she noted.
The two tennis courts have been unusable for more than 10 years, Roberts said. The gate has broken down and the lights have been disconnected, she noted.
The Hollandstrong Foundation started work on the courts in 2019. At the time, it was stated that a three-court facility would replace the dual courts. When completed, the courts would be the venue for regional school unit 73 home tennis games. The project also includes new fencing and lighting for the courts.
The 2019 work led to the discovery that the formation of the courts had been funded with a grant from the Bureau of Forestry and Public Lands.
In January, RSU 73 agreed to take on the obligations for the tennis courts that the City of Jay donated to the district when it was established.
Roberts said she was at the Jay meeting Monday and planned to go to Livermore Falls after she left Livermore.
“I worked with Marc Keller of Regional School Unit 73, wrote a grant, and we got state approval for a 50/50 match for a grant totaling about $410,000,” Roberts said. Of the $200,000 needed for the contest, about 60% of that is committed by vendors offering their work at discounted prices, she noted.
“It’s not a foregone conclusion,” Roberts said. “We have state approval (through the Bureau of Parks and Lands Water Conservation Fund).” Once it gets to the national level, there are usually three cycles a year and the next one comes in December, she noted.
Roberts is seeking $27,202 in-kind work from Jay, Livermore Falls, and Livermore or $9,067 from each city.
She noted that the three cities comprising RSU 73 could work together if ground is broken for the project, and get some help with cargo transportation from their highway staff.
The cities could come together to decide what resources each could provide, such as one or two trucks to work with the contractor, Roberts said. It was suggested to haul away old materials and haul gravel for the new courts.
Will this fit the order of congregation meeting, Roberts asked.
“That’s the order of the board of directors,” Miller said. “It’s still early, we haven’t even started the budget process yet. They’ll probably want to look at the budget numbers.”
Livermore will go through the budget process from January, he said. The city council meeting would be set up shortly after, he noted.
“Tennis is a lifelong sport,” said Roberts. “The courts would be highly accessible to all members of the RSU 73 community, young and old. It would be great for the community and a great way to honor our son.”
