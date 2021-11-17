Victoria confirms Shield selection for SCG clash





Victoria has confirmed a roster of 12 players for their third Marsh Sheffield Shield game against New South Wales. The Victorians have started their Marsh Sheffield Shield season with two straight wins and are at the top of the ladder. Brody Couch and Xavier Crone are both lined up for a potential Marsh Sheffield Shield debut. Crone, who earned his first rookie contract for the 2016/17 season, played for Victoria in 5 List A matches and represents Carlton in Victorian Premier Cricket. Fellow fast bowler Brody Couch, who hails from Warrnambool, joined the Victorian contract list ahead of the 2020/21 season and made his Marsh One-Day Cup debut in March this year. After being selected into Australian teams, Scott Boland, Nic Maddinson and Marcus Harris were not available for selection. Jon Holland continues to recover from a concussion after being eliminated in the previous Marsh Sheffield Shield match. Cricket Victoria Chair of Selectors Andrew Lynch congratulated the trio on the Australian selection. “We’re happy for Scott, Nic and Marcus, they’ve been consistent performers for Victoria for years and deserve the opportunity to take it to the next level,” Lynch said. “We are fortunate to have the depth in the squad to welcome back players like Travis Dean and Jono Merlo, while both Xavier Crone and Brody Couch have been developing into our system for a while, we look forward to see what they can do. the opportunity presents itself.” Marsh Sheffield Shield

Victoria vs New South Wales

Nov 19-22, 10:30 a.m.

Sydney Cricket Ground

Coverage: Kayo Sports & cricket.com.au Selection:

Peter Handscomb (Captain)

Brody Bank

Xavier Crone

Travis Dean

Sam Harper

Jonathan Merlo

Wil Parker

James Pattinson

Mitch Perry

James Seymour

Matt Short

Will Sutherland

