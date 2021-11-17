College Football Playoff Rankings: Top Seven Holds Up as Notre Dame Grows, Oklahoma Drops into New Top 25

The third edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, with Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State remaining the top four teams for the second week in a row. Not only that, the top seven teams in the top 25 were unchanged as they all won games in a week where there was only one significant disruption.

That came when Baylor defeated previously undefeated eighth Oklahoma, a result that saw the Sooners drop five places to number 13, while the Bears moved to number 11 by two places. The CFP selection committee clearly focused on the head. -to-head result over overall record as Baylor has one loss more than Oklahoma. The top-ranked Big 12 team isn’t either, though, as Oklahoma State holds that accolade at number 9 ahead of a Bedlam meeting with OU in two weeks.

Cincinnati, at 10-0 with two Power Five wins, remained at number 5 after a clean win over South Florida. The Bearcats remain the highest-ranked Group of Five program in this CFP ranking history, but right now that’s only good enough for a New Year’s Six bid as they’re outside the top four. However, Cincinnati received some good news from the committee as it eventually ranked Houston. CBS Sports bowls expert Jerry Palm details that below.

In the history of the CFP, no team that is outside the top seven at this late point in the season has moved to the field of four teams after the conference championship games. The No. 7 team has gone to the top four twice: Oklahoma in 2017, Georgia in 2019.

Let's take a look at the entire top 25 CFP rankings.

College Football Playoff Ranking, November 16

Georgia (10-0) Alabama (9-1) Oregon (9-1) State of Ohio (9-1) Cincinnati (10-0) Michigan (9-1) State of Michigan (9-1) Our Lady (9-1) State of Oklahoma (9-1) Wake Forest (9-1) Baylor (8-2) Ole Miss (8-2) Oklahoma (9-1) BYU (8-2) Wisconsin (7-3) Texas A&M (7-3) Iowa (8-2) Pittsburgh (8-2) State of San Diego (9-1) NC state (7-3) Arkansas (7-3) UTSA (10-0) Utah (7-3) Houston (9-1) State of Mississippi (6-4)

Previously Unranked: Houston, Mississippi State

Analysis by bowl expert Jerry Palm

While it will be difficult from Oklahoma to get back into the playoff after dropping to No. 13 this week, it’s not impossible. The Sooners have at least one game with No. 9 Oklahoma State, and they could rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game. Helping with that is that the three Big Ten teams for Oklahoma can’t all win.

Keep in mind that these CFP rankings don’t act like the top 25 polls where teams keep their spot simply by winning. A potential 12-1 Big 12 champion, be it Oklahoma or Oklahoma State, still has a chance to climb all the way to the top four no matter where he is now.

Houston crawled to the bottom of the CFP rankings this week, which is handy for Cincinnati’s strong schedule. If the Cougars can keep winning to stay in the standings, an AAC Championship Game win by the Bearcats would boost Cincinnati’s profile on the committee.

Speaking of Cincinnati, there has been speculation in several places that Notre Dame could beat the undefeated Bearcats at 11-1 for a spot in the playoff. That belief is based on the fact that the Fighting Irish have a much stronger schedule and the committee has already ignored the showdown this season by placing Michigan ahead of Michigan State. Let me make this as clear as I can be: Even if Notre Dame crept one spot closer in the rankings this week, there’s no chance the Irish will end up ahead of an undefeated Bearcats team.

This situation is different from that between Michigan and the state of Michigan. The Spartans didn’t fall behind the Wolverines until MSU lost and each program had one loss. When Michigan State was still undefeated, it was ahead of Michigan. In this case involving Cincinnati and Notre Dame, the Bearcats will be 1.5 games better than the Irish and will have beaten Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. No strength of the schema difference overcomes that.

I’ve suggested Michigan might jump on Cincinnati at some point due to the strength of the schedule. The Wolverines are not burdened with a head-to-head defeat. But even if Michigan made that move at some point, it would have to win to stay there. Based on the current rankings, it’s very different from having more than one Big Ten team finish ahead of an undefeated Cincinnati.