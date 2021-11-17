Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Top Seven Holds Up as Notre Dame Grows, Oklahoma Drops into New Top 25
The third edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, with Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State remaining the top four teams for the second week in a row. Not only that, the top seven teams in the top 25 were unchanged as they all won games in a week where there was only one significant disruption.
That came when Baylor defeated previously undefeated eighth Oklahoma, a result that saw the Sooners drop five places to number 13, while the Bears moved to number 11 by two places. The CFP selection committee clearly focused on the head. -to-head result over overall record as Baylor has one loss more than Oklahoma. The top-ranked Big 12 team isn’t either, though, as Oklahoma State holds that accolade at number 9 ahead of a Bedlam meeting with OU in two weeks.
Cincinnati, at 10-0 with two Power Five wins, remained at number 5 after a clean win over South Florida. The Bearcats remain the highest-ranked Group of Five program in this CFP ranking history, but right now that’s only good enough for a New Year’s Six bid as they’re outside the top four. However, Cincinnati received some good news from the committee as it eventually ranked Houston. CBS Sports bowls expert Jerry Palm details that below.
In the history of the CFP, no team that is outside the top seven at this late point in the season has moved to the field of four teams after the conference championship games. The No. 7 team has gone to the top four twice: Oklahoma in 2017, Georgia in 2019.
Let’s take a look at the entire top 25 CFP rankings. Keep reading for Palm’s expert analysis.
College Football Playoff Ranking, November 16
- Georgia (10-0)
- Alabama (9-1)
- Oregon (9-1)
- State of Ohio (9-1)
- Cincinnati (10-0)
- Michigan (9-1)
- State of Michigan (9-1)
- Our Lady (9-1)
- State of Oklahoma (9-1)
- Wake Forest (9-1)
- Baylor (8-2)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Oklahoma (9-1)
- BYU (8-2)
- Wisconsin (7-3)
- Texas A&M (7-3)
- Iowa (8-2)
- Pittsburgh (8-2)
- State of San Diego (9-1)
- NC state (7-3)
- Arkansas (7-3)
- UTSA (10-0)
- Utah (7-3)
- Houston (9-1)
- State of Mississippi (6-4)
Previously Unranked: Houston, Mississippi State
Analysis by bowl expert Jerry Palm
While it will be difficult from Oklahoma to get back into the playoff after dropping to No. 13 this week, it’s not impossible. The Sooners have at least one game with No. 9 Oklahoma State, and they could rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game. Helping with that is that the three Big Ten teams for Oklahoma can’t all win.
Keep in mind that these CFP rankings don’t act like the top 25 polls where teams keep their spot simply by winning. A potential 12-1 Big 12 champion, be it Oklahoma or Oklahoma State, still has a chance to climb all the way to the top four no matter where he is now.
Houston crawled to the bottom of the CFP rankings this week, which is handy for Cincinnati’s strong schedule. If the Cougars can keep winning to stay in the standings, an AAC Championship Game win by the Bearcats would boost Cincinnati’s profile on the committee.
Speaking of Cincinnati, there has been speculation in several places that Notre Dame could beat the undefeated Bearcats at 11-1 for a spot in the playoff. That belief is based on the fact that the Fighting Irish have a much stronger schedule and the committee has already ignored the showdown this season by placing Michigan ahead of Michigan State. Let me make this as clear as I can be: Even if Notre Dame crept one spot closer in the rankings this week, there’s no chance the Irish will end up ahead of an undefeated Bearcats team.
This situation is different from that between Michigan and the state of Michigan. The Spartans didn’t fall behind the Wolverines until MSU lost and each program had one loss. When Michigan State was still undefeated, it was ahead of Michigan. In this case involving Cincinnati and Notre Dame, the Bearcats will be 1.5 games better than the Irish and will have beaten Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. No strength of the schema difference overcomes that.
I’ve suggested Michigan might jump on Cincinnati at some point due to the strength of the schedule. The Wolverines are not burdened with a head-to-head defeat. But even if Michigan made that move at some point, it would have to win to stay there. Based on the current rankings, it’s very different from having more than one Big Ten team finish ahead of an undefeated Cincinnati.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-playoff-rankings-top-seven-hold-as-notre-dame-inches-up-oklahoma-falls-in-new-top-25/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]