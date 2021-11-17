Naomi Osaka wants answers to Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai





Naomi Osaka has joined a growing movement in the international tennis community demanding answers about the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and her sexual assault charges. Osaka posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday alongside the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai to raise awareness about Peng’s plight. “I was recently notified of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after she revealed she had been sexually assaulted,” Osaka wrote. “Censorship is okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock at the current situation and I am sending love and light her way.” Naomi Osaka is not the first tennis starter to speak out about Peng Shuai. (Retuers/Mike Segar) Peng hasn’t been seen in public since Nov. 2 peng, 35, posted on Chinese social media outlet Weibo on November 2 in which retired Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli is accused of sexual assault. The post was removed within an hour of posting and mentions of the allegation have since been deleted from the Chinese internet under the control of the national government. Peng, who has won doubles titles at Wimbledon and the French Open, has not been seen in public since she made the allegation, raising concerns in the tennis and activist community about her safety. The Chinese government declined to address the issue until Monday, when Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was asked about it at a news conference. He claimed that he was not aware of Peng’s situation before stopping further questions on the subject. “I have not heard anything about the matter you raised,” Zhao told reporters. “This is not a diplomatic issue.” He didn’t comment on Peng’s status or her accusation beyond that answer. Peng Shuai has not been seen in public since November 2. (STR/AFP via Getty Images) Peng’s accusation against a senior Chinese official Story continues According to Peng, Zhang, who is reportedly 74 or 75 years old, pressured her to have sex when she visited his and his wife’s house for dinner about three years ago. She wrote that she eventually agreed to an ongoing affair that Zhang wanted to keep a secret. That afternoon I initially disagreed and continued to cry, Peng wrote: per a Washington Post translation. … I know I can’t say it all clearly, and there’s no point in saying it. But I just want to say it again. Lu Pin, a US-based Chinese feminist activist, told the Post that she was concerned about Peng’s safety on November 3, a day after she made her accusation. We are all very nervous about what will happen to her, Lu told the Post. At the same time, we feel that this is something very important that has happened. Since Peng’s whereabouts are still unknown nearly two weeks later, the Women’s Tennis Association, Association of Tennis Professionals and stars of the tennis community such as Chris Evert, Billie Jean King and Novak Djokovic have expressed concern and asked for answers about Peng’s claim. and safety. Osaka, who arguably has the most prominent voice in tennis, has now joined the call.

