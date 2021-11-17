Sports
the smartest table tennis racket in the world • PingSunday
Choreiking – the smartest table tennis racket in the world A table tennis racket with the IoT (speed sensors) embedded. A very good tool to learn and improve table tennis skills.
Very High Quality ZLC Sheet
Unpacking Choreiking
Wow. Look at the box. Very well designed and of first class quality.
The blade is a very high quality ZLC blade. It has a similar quality to Butterfly’s best table tennis racket.
Watch this video for the full review:
Choreiking, smart table tennis racket with IoT. But wait. What is IoT?
What is IoT for table tennis?
Let’s search IoT on Google. Oh. It’s the sensor. A physical object embedded with sensors.
Choreiking is thus a table tennis racket that is embedded with a sensor. for what? What is the purpose of the sensor in Choreiking?
The advantage of Choreiking
Choreiking is thus the high-tech table tennis racket developed by the company Gogotak.
It is a tool to analyze the speed of the swing. You see the speed, but also the direction and the racket angle during the stroke.
Oh, it’s a very good tool to analyze the technique, and also to coach to improve the skills.
Connection to the application
You can connect the racket with an application on your iPhone, or on your screen TV.
You can download the application “Chorei Swing Tracker” and use it for free.
And you can install the app below.
Install the app for iPhone: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1550213575
Install the Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gogotak.ChoreiST
Can I use the racket without the IoT device?
Yes. It is a high quality knife. Similar to Butterfly ZLC blade.
Conclusion
I really like the product. This is the first time I see a table tennis racket with a built-in sensor. It is a great tool if you want to practice table tennis at home.
You can measure the speed of the swing. You can correct your stroke. Normally, when you shorten your shot and increase the impact, the spin and power of your shot will increase.
Choreiking is therefore a great step to integrate high-tech in this sport.
Question & Answers
I contacted the CEO, the founder of gogotak. And he is very kind to answer some of my questions:
1) So your product is a “smart racket”? Will the table tennis player win? And then the data is sent to an application?
Yes. The application shows how to count and analyze fluctuations.
Keep in mind that the swing count is based on when the ball hits.
Right, where speed is not the speed of the ball, but the speed of the arm.
2) Your application is in English? Or only for Korean players?
Currently we support English, Korean, Japanese, Chinese and German.
3) Could you please explain to me more what the purpose is?
The aim of this is to let everyone enjoy table tennis and play well.
Where to buy the Choreiking racket?
You can find the information and buy the product on the gogotak homepage.
Homepage: http://www.gogotak.co.kr/
Thank you very much, Steve Kim.
