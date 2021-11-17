Packers Film Study: How GB’s defense stopped Russell Wilson

Green Bay Packers fans may have had some trouble with Joe Barry at the start of the season, but the game plan he set up for Sunday closed the win over the Seattle Seahawks was something beautiful.

The Packers got away with just their second shutout in the past decade, winning 17-0 to move to the top of the NFC with an 8-2 record. It was also the first time in Russell Wilsons’ NFL career that he failed his offense to score a single point.

There were many factors at play as to why the Seahawks attack sputtered the way it did. Before we get into the movie and lay out what Barry and the defense did, it’s important to put the performance into context. This was Wilson’s first game back from a finger injury that had sidelined him for weeks, and playing in the cold weather at Lambeau Field probably didn’t help him throw the ball as cleanly as he used to.

That said, the defense deserves a lot of credit for how they were able to take out the attack from Wilson and the Seahawks, so let’s take a look at some of the big factors that went into the shutout win.

Busy

By forcing Wilson off the platform and forcibly throwing, it was extremely difficult for the Seahawks quarterback to get any rhythm on Sunday. Probably the most eye-opening stat of Sunday’s win was how often the Packers generated pressure without bringing numbers.

According to Pro Football Focus (subscription required), Wilson was pressured at 45.8 percent of his dropbacks, but was only flashed three times throughout the game. Generating pressure without bringing a blitzer gave the Packers a lot of support in cover and made it nearly impossible for Wilson. Under pressure, he completed just 25 percent of his passes for 33 yards and an interception for a passer rating of just 13.5.

Barry’s plan for Wilson on a number of plays was to use future All-Pro indoor linebacker DeVondre Campbell as a spy, but have him give him a pre-snap look like a blitzer. A four-man rush could routinely generate pressure and Campbell would be there to clean up if Wilson tried to escape.

Joe Barry was under a lot of pressure, it looks like, with De’Vondre Campbell falling back to spy. The game plan was great. Pressure forced Wilson out of the bag and Campbell would be there to clean up and force hurried throws. pic.twitter.com/9NFLU4yO5E Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) Nov 16, 2021

If the numbers weren’t enough to convince you how much Wilson struggled under pressure, then the tape should do it.

Something coaches try to emphasize with quarterbacks of all ages is that they should keep their eyes on the field when pressure comes so they can find their receivers in the field when they open up. When the pressure rattles a quarterback, they will routinely cast their eyes on the bag, looking for ways to escape.

The Packers were able to let Wilson lower his eyes early on Sunday, and after not playing the last few games, he didn’t hesitate one bit more when he escaped from the bag than he normally has throughout his career.

The pressure was undiminished on Sunday. This is only the 2nd quarter and Wilson already lowered his eyes and hesitated as soon as he felt the bag collapse. pic.twitter.com/KxJnESbnvH Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) Nov 16, 2021

Some individual players also deserve recognition for their contributions. Preston Smith and Kenny Clark were particularly dominant on Sunday, with a combined 18 pressings (h/t .) PFF).

When Clark and Smith were able to generate pressure at the same time, the Seahawks had virtually no chance of putting on a successful play.

Before Whitney Mercilus suffered a season-ending biceps injury, he was easily having his best game in the green and gold. He also had the most impressive pass-rush snap of anyone in the Sundays match.

Mercilus got his first discharge at Green Bay with a stellar reputation and an example of turning speed into power in a pass rush. After faking that he was trying to bend the rim, Mercilus resolutely attacked the center of gravity of the left tackle, gained leverage and drove him into Wilson’s blindside before bagging the Seattle QB.

It’s a huge blow to the Green Bay defense to lose an experienced pass-rusher like Mercilus, especially with the way he had moved on and acclimated to Barry’s defense scheme. It will be difficult to replace him, but the Packers are hoping 2020 undisclosed free agent Tipa Galeai can show some flashes in the second half of the season.

Preventing the deep ball

When Wilson was below center, the Seahawks did well offensively with explosive shots into the field to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Despite Jaire Alexander’s failure to knock out either of those two talented wide receivers, the Packers’ secondary had no qualms avoiding explosive action deep in the field.

The 32-year-old quarterback posted a passer rating of 0.0 on throws more than 20 yards downfield, completing zero of his seven passes with an interception. It didn’t get much better between 10 and 20 yards, with Wilson going only 2-for-8 for 34 yards and another INT.

Cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round was a blanket in cover, leaving no catches possible on four targets in 49 cover snaps (h/t PFF). He also had the best deep ball coverage reputation of anyone in high school.

When playing near the touchline with inside positioning, cornerbacks are taught to use the touchline as leverage, using their bodies to naturally force the receiver to drift toward the boundary. Stokes did this perfectly with the ball in the air, turning his head and following the ball without panicking and trying to grab the receiver.

Such an experienced Eric Stokes representative here. The playing speed allows him to stay in phase. Uses the sideline as leverage. Don’t panic and grab. Turns his head. Definitely textbook stuff from a rookie. pic.twitter.com/V85jXbdx3v Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) Nov 16, 2021

I cannot emphasize enough how impressive it is to watch a rookie cornerback play such a game. The speed of play, the ability to turn his head and follow the ball, and the composure to stay calm and avoid contact are all skills rookies struggle with early in their careers. In Jaires’ absence, Stokes has made huge strides as an NFL defender.

Stokes wasn’t the only defensive defender to make a great play down the sidelines. Darnell Savage also had a nice one, showing a good recovery rate and turning his head just in time to play the ball despite being defeated initially.

Darnell Savage with another nice play on a deep ball. Recovery speed to get to the WR turns his head and extends a hand. Don’t panic and grab. pic.twitter.com/UqMphcjGTF Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) Nov 16, 2021

The security duo of Savage and Adrian Amos may not get a lot of attention on NFL broadcasts, but they have been a major reason why the defense has been so successful. They have both always been in good positions to play in support while also supporting the secondary over the top.

The two did a great job catching Lockett on a post-corner route late in the Sunday game. Wilson did a poor job of manipulating the two safeties with his eyes on this play, and Amos had no problem following the throw all the way before coming up with an interception in the end zone.

Amos nearly had two more interceptions at the end of the game, reading Wilson’s eyes and jumping for a handful of passes.

Bonus: TJ Slaton shows flashes

He only played 12 snaps against Seattle, but new defensive tackle TJ Slaton is really starting to turn heads.

Slaton was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draw from Florida and has slowly but surely gained more influence on defense. This week was his most impressive show of the year.

Check out the clip below for a handful of Slaton reps, showing off his ability to generate backfield push in run support, a relentless bull rush and a great move to get in Wilson’s face almost immediately.

The Packers are still conservative with how much they want to put Slaton out there, but it’s nice to see a Day 3 pick starting to develop into a protagonist before our very eyes.