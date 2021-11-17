Azeem Rafiq claims Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Alex Hales are involved

Former England Test cricketers Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Alex Hales have been accused of engaging in racist behavior during their time with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and national team.

Ex-teammate Azeem Rafiq made scathing cockles against the trio in his testimony during a parliamentary hearing into the racism scandal sweeping the club.

Rafiq said Hoggard apologized to him for comments that included calling him a P***, elephant washer, and for telling his teammate and other players of color, you are there, according to The Telegraph.

He also said that Hoggard would call him Rafa de Kaffir, which is an ethnic slur used in South Africa, and that Bresnan often made racist remarks against him and six or seven other players in order to also have complaints about the former Test captain. star.

Rafiq’s statement also included details about a disgusting joke circulating as an open secret in England’s dressing room.

He claimed that every person of color was called Kevin in a derogatory way.

Hales named his pet doberman Kevin because he was black, Rafiq claimed.

Its disgusting how much of a joke it was, he said.

The Telegraph reports that Rafiq burst into tears during his testimony before the Selection Committee Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

His statement included claims that cricket club director Martyn Moxon tore shreds from him during a meeting the day after his son was stillborn.

Rafiq, a devout Muslim, also claimed he was pinned down and forced to drink red wine at the age of 15 by a former Yorkshire player.

Rafiq said Hoggard apologized to him for comments made while playing together in Yorkshire, and 23 test player Gary Ballance admitted calling him a P*** and Kevin.

Kevin was something Gary always used to describe anyone of color, in a very derogatory way, he said. This is an open secret in the English dressing room.

Ballances’ attorneys had previously declined to confirm whether their client admits to using the term.

Bresnan said in a statement before Rafiq’s testimony was published that he had listened to his former teammates’ account with deep sadness.

For every role I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of feeling bullied in Yorkshire, I offer my unreserved apologies, Bresnan said.

After it was published, Bresnan said he must categorically deny his (Rafiqs) accusation that I have often made racist remarks.

The Telegraph reports that his current club, Warwickshire, had said there was no substantiated suggestion of racism against his client and would only consider disciplinary action if further allegations were made.

Meanwhile, Rafiq claimed that England Test captain Joe Root attended nights out that were racially abused.

Root has denied ever witnessing racism in claims in Yorkshire, which Rafiq says is hurtful.

Roots a good man. He has never engaged in racist language, he said. I found (his statement) hurtful, because Rooty was not only Gary’s roommate, but before he started playing for England, he was involved in many of those fun nights out where Id was called a P***.

He may not remember it, but it just shows how normal it was in that environment, in that setting, that even a good man like him doesn’t see it for what it is.

It was strange, but it’s the environment and the attitude that made it such a norm that people don’t remember. And it doesn’t affect Joe. It’s something I remember every day. But I don’t expect that from Joe.

Sky Sports pundit and former England coach David Lloyd was also accused by Rafiq of being a closet racist.

He claimed that Lloyd had tried to undermine his allegations in messages to media members who supported him.

(He) said things like: The clubhouses are the lifeblood of a club and Asian players don’t go in there (and) Getting subs from Asian players is like drawing blood from stone, Rafiq said.

Lloyd told the publication that he called Rafiq to apologize after the hearing.

The comments I made were totally wrong and unfounded. In my opinion you can always correct a mistake and the first thing I did was call the boy, Lloyd said The Telegraph.

We had a really good conversation that I’m glad I had and I know he is.