With just two weeks to go into the regular season, there was little change, at least at the top, in the third edition of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings, which was released Tuesday.

The top seven teams — Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State — all won last weekend, so their rankings remain unchanged from a week ago.

College Football Playoff Top 25 School file 1. Georgia 10-0 2. Alabama 9-1 3. Oregon 9-1 4. Ohio State 9-1 5. Cincinnati 10-0 6. Michigan 9-1 7. Michigan State 9-1 8. Notre Dame 9-1 9. Oklahoma State 9-1 10. Wake Forest 9-1 11. Baylor 8-2 12. Mississippi 8-2 13. Oklahoma 9-1 14. BYU 8-2 15. Wisconsin 6-3 16. Texas A&M 7-3 17. Iowa 8-2 18. Pittsburgh 8-2 19. San Diego State 9-1 20. NC Status 7-3 21. Arkansas 7-3 22. UTSA 10-0 23. Utah 7-3 24. Houston 9-1 25. Mississippi State 6-4

The top-ranked Bulldogs improved to 10-0 with a 41-17 victory in Tennessee, giving them a perfect 8-0 record in the SEC for the first time in school history. They remain on a collision course for the No. 2 Crimson Tide to play in the December 4 SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Alabama won 59-3 at home against the state of New Mexico on Saturday.

The No. 3 Ducks remained one spot ahead of the Buckeyes as the commission apparently still puts a lot of weight on Oregon’s 35-28 win over Ohio State on September 11.

“Today against each other is definitely one of the criteria we use and one of the things we’ve evaluated,” said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, the committee’s chairman. “In the case of Oregon, Oregon has been playing great football lately; they recently won against Washington State. Ohio State is playing one of the best strikes in the country; they had a convincing win against Purdue. But when it comes down to that two, the fact that Oregon went to the state of Ohio and beat them in the Horseshoe, when the votes fell this week, that’s how the votes came out.”

However, Michigan remains one spot ahead of rival Michigan State, even as the Spartans defeated the Wolverines at home 37-33 on October 30.

“With Michigan and Michigan State, the committee when we met a week ago, the committee talked about Michigan as a more complete team,” Barta said. “Another game has been played since then. Michigan State looked good against Maryland; Michigan came from behind and won on the road in Penn State. Every week 13 people repeated their votes. And so when the votes were cast this week, it was that the way it came out: Michigan for Michigan State and Oregon for Ohio State.”

Undefeated Cincinnati, which is trying to become the first team from a Group of 5 conference to make it to the playoff, remained at No. 5 after a 45-28 win in South Florida on Friday night. The Bearcats can face one of their tougher challenges of the season against SMU at home on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN app).

“They’re undefeated,” Barta said. “We talked a lot about a great win at Notre Dame, a hard place to win. And Notre Dame keeps winning, so that win looks more impressive every week. Every week we talk about Cincinnati, the topic of strength from the schedule When we watch the game we can see that they have great players and it is a very good football team but a strong schedule that makes it more difficult to evaluate as the matches go on we will continue to watch it But the power of the schedule was one of the issues when talking about Cincinnati.”

Cincinnati did get some help as Houston became the second AAC team to be included in the selection committee’s rankings at number 24. Mississippi State also returned at number 25.

Notre Dame, who won 28-3 on the road in Virginia, moved up to No. 8, followed by No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Wake Forest.

According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, no team outside of the top 10 has made it to the playoffs at this point in the season; the lowest rank with 19 days left to reach the playoff is ninth (state of Michigan in 2015, Oklahoma in 2019). In fact, 21 of the 28 teams in the top four of the commission’s rankings were released 19 days before selection day to reach the CFP. That includes all but one of eventual national champions (the state of Ohio was sixth in 2014).

After losing 27-14 to Baylor on Saturday, Oklahoma dropped five places to No. 13. Texas A&M also dropped five places to No. 16 after losing 29-19 to Ole Miss. NC State dropped four places after a 45-42 loss to Wakker Bos.

The Rebels are up three spots along with No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 17 Iowa, No. 18 Pittsburgh, No. 19 San Diego State and No. 22 Arkansas.

Auburn and Purdue dropped out after losing on Saturday.