Sports
Top Seven in College Football Playoff Rankings Remains Unaltered as Houston Makes Debut
With just two weeks to go into the regular season, there was little change, at least at the top, in the third edition of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings, which was released Tuesday.
The top seven teams — Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State — all won last weekend, so their rankings remain unchanged from a week ago.
The top-ranked Bulldogs improved to 10-0 with a 41-17 victory in Tennessee, giving them a perfect 8-0 record in the SEC for the first time in school history. They remain on a collision course for the No. 2 Crimson Tide to play in the December 4 SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Alabama won 59-3 at home against the state of New Mexico on Saturday.
The No. 3 Ducks remained one spot ahead of the Buckeyes as the commission apparently still puts a lot of weight on Oregon’s 35-28 win over Ohio State on September 11.
“Today against each other is definitely one of the criteria we use and one of the things we’ve evaluated,” said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, the committee’s chairman. “In the case of Oregon, Oregon has been playing great football lately; they recently won against Washington State. Ohio State is playing one of the best strikes in the country; they had a convincing win against Purdue. But when it comes down to that two, the fact that Oregon went to the state of Ohio and beat them in the Horseshoe, when the votes fell this week, that’s how the votes came out.”
However, Michigan remains one spot ahead of rival Michigan State, even as the Spartans defeated the Wolverines at home 37-33 on October 30.
“With Michigan and Michigan State, the committee when we met a week ago, the committee talked about Michigan as a more complete team,” Barta said. “Another game has been played since then. Michigan State looked good against Maryland; Michigan came from behind and won on the road in Penn State. Every week 13 people repeated their votes. And so when the votes were cast this week, it was that the way it came out: Michigan for Michigan State and Oregon for Ohio State.”
Undefeated Cincinnati, which is trying to become the first team from a Group of 5 conference to make it to the playoff, remained at No. 5 after a 45-28 win in South Florida on Friday night. The Bearcats can face one of their tougher challenges of the season against SMU at home on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN app).
“They’re undefeated,” Barta said. “We talked a lot about a great win at Notre Dame, a hard place to win. And Notre Dame keeps winning, so that win looks more impressive every week. Every week we talk about Cincinnati, the topic of strength from the schedule When we watch the game we can see that they have great players and it is a very good football team but a strong schedule that makes it more difficult to evaluate as the matches go on we will continue to watch it But the power of the schedule was one of the issues when talking about Cincinnati.”
Cincinnati did get some help as Houston became the second AAC team to be included in the selection committee’s rankings at number 24. Mississippi State also returned at number 25.
Notre Dame, who won 28-3 on the road in Virginia, moved up to No. 8, followed by No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Wake Forest.
According to research by ESPN Stats & Information, no team outside of the top 10 has made it to the playoffs at this point in the season; the lowest rank with 19 days left to reach the playoff is ninth (state of Michigan in 2015, Oklahoma in 2019). In fact, 21 of the 28 teams in the top four of the commission’s rankings were released 19 days before selection day to reach the CFP. That includes all but one of eventual national champions (the state of Ohio was sixth in 2014).
After losing 27-14 to Baylor on Saturday, Oklahoma dropped five places to No. 13. Texas A&M also dropped five places to No. 16 after losing 29-19 to Ole Miss. NC State dropped four places after a 45-42 loss to Wakker Bos.
The Rebels are up three spots along with No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 17 Iowa, No. 18 Pittsburgh, No. 19 San Diego State and No. 22 Arkansas.
Auburn and Purdue dropped out after losing on Saturday.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32648010/top-seven-college-football-playoff-rankings-remain-unchanged-houston-debuts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]