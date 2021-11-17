US Billie Jean King Cup tennis team returns to Asheville in April





ASHEVILLE The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, will return to Asheville next spring, the United States Tennis Association announced at a news conference on Tuesday. The United States team in the international women’s tennis tournament will play a best-of-five match qualifier against Ukraine at the Harrahs Cherokee Center on April 15-16, 2022. It marks the third time in the past five years that Asheville has hosted the competition, having previously hosted events in 2018 and 2019. Asheville is the third city in the US to host three Billie Jean King Cup competitions. “Although the name has changed, the competition has stayed the same,” Megan Rose, general manager of major events at USTA, said at the press conference in the lobby of the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. “It’s an exciting time for women’s tennis in the US, with eight Americans currently in the top 50 in the world.” Team formats will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event. The winner between Ukraine and the United States will advance to the final of the 12-team Billie Jean King Cup, to be held in November in a city yet to be determined. Local tennis:Hendersonville’s girls tennis team wins third consecutive team title In the 2018 event in Asheville, Venus and Serena Williams were among the women of the US team. In 2019, Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys were on the roster. According to a press release, the previous two events in Asheville had more than $8 million in economic impact for the region. Asheville City Councilor Gwen Wisler said the previous events and the players’ participation in free clinics in the days leading up to the competition has also bolstered the amateur tennis scene in Asheville. “The Asheville Tennis Association has really benefited from the interest in tennis here, locally,” Wisler said. “Having these professionals come here and visit Asheville and show us how great they are at their tennis game is really sparking the interest of the community.” In the 2021 event, the United States advanced to the final weekend in Prague, but fell to the semifinals. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. “We are so excited to come back to Asheville and be a real part of the community again,” Rose said. “We appreciate all the passion and support from the community and we are really looking forward to seeing a full house cheering for Team USA.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.citizen-times.com/story/sports/2021/11/16/billie-jean-king-cup-tennis-asheville-ukraine-tie-teams-tournament-fed/6402403001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos