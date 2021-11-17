Dion Phaneuf’s legacy with maple leaves yet to be written

Morgan Rielly recalled being a 19-year-old when he first joined the Maple Leafs in 2013.

He was the team’s first round pick (fifth overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, not quite sure what to expect when he made the jump to the show.

But there was Dion Phaneuf, making an effort to make the rookie feel at home.

“He was a man I looked up to and I still do,” Rielly said. “Just the way he behaved and the way he handled his career, the way he treated people, the way he did his business is a way I’ve always admired.”

Rielly is the only remnant of the Phaneuf’s six seasons with the Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner was in the organization on his way to his first camp with the team in Halifax in 2015. When he got on the plane, the rookie was nervous, but noticed the captain gestured for him to grab the seat next to him.

“We were talking about London (the city where Marner played junior hockey). We were talking about watches, if I like watches if I like cars,” Marner said. “He was amazing for the short amount of time I had with him. Of course I was a fan of his growing up in Toronto and what he did on the ice and off the ice is pretty spectacular too.”

While many remember Phaneuf as the leader of a team that chose not to greet its fans after a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 20, 2014, an incident he truly regrets, it’s the impact he had on his teammates that the player is most proud of in his 14-year career.

“When you hear guys talk about you and say kind words about an experience they’ve had or how they felt comfortable, that means a lot,” Phaneuf said.

He learned from professionals who put him at ease when he joined the NHL in 2005. At the time, he was the rookie when Jarome Iginla called him up to play golf.

His first GM and head coach, Darryl Sutter, gave him the tools that helped him play 1048 NHL games.

“He taught me what it’s like to be a professional and a constant player, and what you have to do to stay in the league and play for a long time,” said Phaneuf.

Phaneuf announced his retirement on Tuesday but admitted he hadn’t played for a while since the end of the 2018-19 season. In January 2020, Phaneuf was seen around the Scotiabank Arena shadowing Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan. Now that he lives in Los Angeles, Phaneuf would like to return to the game somehow, but he has yet to decide which path to take.

But he had a lasting impression on two core Maple Leafs playing big roles for the club in Rielly and Marner. And how they continue to pass on what they learn is likely how the Phaneuf chapter will end in Toronto.

Pay it Forward.

“I feel like how your teammates remember you is really important,” said Phaneuf. “I hope I will be remembered as a man who competed hard, played the game hard, who would do anything for his teammates and played the game the right way.”