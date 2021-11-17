Barbados sends 14 to participate in 8 sports at 1st Junior Pan Am Games





Barbados will compete in eight sports disciplines during the inaugural Junior Pan Am Games, scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 5, 2021 in Cali, Columbia. The inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali were originally scheduled for September 9-19, but were postponed due to COVID-19. However, the delay means some countries are now sending larger teams. The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) announced today that 14 athletes have been selected to compete with their peers in water sports, badminton, cycling, fencing, table tennis, tennis, triathlon and wrestling. These Games are timely and offer our junior athletes the opportunity to compete on a global stage In May, when the decision was made, Panam Sports President Neven Ilic said the decision to postpone the Games was made to allow competing countries and the host country to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccinations. “We want to give both the organizing country and the participating countries more time to make progress in their vaccination processes. “This will allow more delegations and the largest number of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the Games start.” The sporting event is open to athletes across America between the ages of 17 and 22, and each individual gold medalist at Cali 2021 will automatically qualify to compete in the Pan American Games in Santiago over two years. The Barbados team consists of six men and eight women Jack Kirby, Keilani Talma and Danielle Treasure Aquatics; Kennie King and Gavin Robinson Badminton; Amber Joseph Cycling (Track & Road), Sanojah Gilkes Schermen; Kenady King – Table tennis; Hannah Chambers and Stephen Slocombe Tennis; Zahra Gaskin, Chara Hinds and Niel Skinner Triathlon and Jaden Gay Wrestling. According to a press release from the Barbados Olympic Association, the team led by Chef de Mission, Gail Craig-Archer and Assistant Chef de Mission, Shelley-Ann Griffith, will be joined by eight coaches and the medical team of CMO Dr. Ingrid Burrowes and physiotherapist. Kwayne Dalrymple. Chef de Mission, Gail Craig Archer said the BOA is thrilled to send a team to represent Barbados at the historic games. She said: Since the Olympics, we hope to continue to provide opportunities for our athletes to compete internationally. These Games are timely and provide the opportunity for our junior athletes to compete on a global stage, giving them the experience they need to advance their athletic careers. The games will feature 315 events across 28 sports and with spectators expected this will be the first multisport event this year. The locations will allow a maximum capacity of 50 percent in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols. More than 3,500 young athletes will participate in the multi-sport event over the two-week period. All 41 countries that are members of the Pan-Am Sports Organization are scheduled to attend the games.

