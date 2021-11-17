Cricket news 2021: Azeem Rafiq racism, Yorkshire Cricket Club, world reacts

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s scathing accusations have stunned not only the sports community, but even the British Prime Minister.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fought back tears when he told British lawmakers he had lost his career to racism.

An independent report found the Pakistani-born player was the victim of “racial intimidation and harassment” while playing for the county club, but said it would not punish anyone – a decision met with widespread disbelief.

The impact of the scandal on Yorkshire has been devastating, with sponsors leaving en masse, top executives sacked, a coach suspended and the club banned from hosting lucrative international matches.

Tuesday’s hearing of the select committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport gave Rafiq the chance to speak to the protection of parliamentary privileges – a freedom that protects him from legal action and which he used to talk about how he felt “isolated and humiliated” felt.

“Me and other people of Asian descent … there were comments like, ‘You sit there by the toilets,’ ‘Elephant scrubbers,'” said 30-year-old Rafiq.

“The word ‘P**i’ was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and no one ever eradicated it.

The off-spinner, who had dreamed of playing for England, said cricket was plagued by institutional racism “across the country”.

Rafiq, who is a Muslim, also told how at the age of 15 he was “pinned down” and forced to drink alcohol at his local cricket club.

And in a highly emotional section of his proof, which lasted nearly 100 minutes, he spoke of Yorkshire’s “inhumane” treatment when his son was stillborn in 2017.

“They didn’t mind that I was working out one day and I get a call to say there is no heartbeat,” he said, his voice cracking.

Rafiq, who has worked in Yorkshire twice, said: “Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes, I will.”

He also named a number of former team-mates, including ex-England internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Gary Ballance, the latter still in Yorkshire, who had used racist remarks against him.

“‘Kevin’ was something Gary used to describe someone of color in a very derogatory way,” he said. “It was an open secret in England’s dressing room.”

Rafiq claimed that Alex Hales called his dog Kevin “because he was black”.

“It’s disgusting how much joke it was,” he said.

Rafiq, who said he had refused to sign a confidentiality form and receive a reward from Yorkshire, added that 2005 Ashes winner Hoggard had apologized to him for his comments.

He also said he found it “hurtful” that England Test captain Joe Root, who spent his career in Yorkshire, said he had never seen anything of a racist nature at the club.

“Rooty is a good man. He has never engaged in racist language,” Rafiq said. “I found it hurtful because Rooty was Gary’s roommate and involved in many of the social contacts where I was called a ‘P**i’.”

Rafiq also said former England batsman and coach David Lloyd had made derogatory comments about him and Asian cricketers in general, such as “Getting subscriptions (subscriptions) from Asian players is like drawing blood from a stone”.

Lloyd apologized on Twitter on Tuesday, with the 74-year-old saying of his “private” October 2020 comments: “I deeply regret my actions and I sincerely apologize to Azeem and the Asian cricket community for doing this, and for caused any criminal offence.”

Rafiq was scathing in his assessment of diversity initiatives by the England and Wales Cricket Board, saying they “tick off” and “tokenism”.

ECB chief Tom Harrison, who has faced strong criticism from MPs, admitted that the organization had let Rafiq down and said tackling racism would be a priority.

“We’ll fix it soon,” he said. “We know the survival of our sport depends on it. We will transform this game very soon.”

World reacts to horrific testimony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said cricket authorities must act quickly to eradicate racism.

“Brave testimony from Azeem Rafiq. I praise him for speaking out,” Johnson tweeted.

“There is no excuse for racism anywhere in society and we expect England Cricket and Yorkshire County Cricket Club to take immediate action in response to these allegations.”

In a statement, Bresnan said: “I have been made aware of the harassment allegations that have been made against me and have listened with great dismay to Azeem Rafiq’s account of his time at the CCC in Yorkshire today, as I am sure everyone does. will have done.

“For every role I have played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of feeling bullied in Yorkshire, I offer my unreserved apologies.

“However, following the publication of Azeem’s labor court testimony, which I saw for the first time this afternoon, I have to categorically deny his accusation that I ‘ve often made racist remarks’.

“This is absolutely not true.”

Sportswriter Vithushan Ehantharajah tweeted: “Azeem Rafiq’s evidence today highlighted an aspect of cricket that has long infuriated me: there are many who turn a blind eye to racism, often hugging those people when they’re in power – encouraging them and apologizing – to move forward.”

Sky reporter Kate McCann wrote: “It was heartbreaking to hear Azeem Rafiq say it got so bad after the racism he endured that he left the UK and never wanted to come back, through tears. Everyone should hear their story.”

Politician Zarah Sultana tweeted: “It was heartbreaking to listen to Azeem Rafiq’s testimony this morning. His teammates held him down and forced wine down his throat as a teenager. He was constantly called P**i. And he was clear: this is not about a few individuals. It’s institutional racism.”

With AFP