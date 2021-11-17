College Football Playoff Ranking – No move at the top, but don’t expect it to stay that way

The top seven teams remained unchanged in the College Football Playoff season’s third standings on Tuesday, the fifth time that has happened in CFP history. While there may still be some turmoil in the last three rankings, history tells us that what we see could be very close to what we’ll get on Selection Day, December 5.

Of the past 28 semifinalists, 21 were in the top four of the season and 26 in the top six. No team that makes the playoffs has ever been placed lower than ninth at this point in the season.

So do No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 9 Oklahoma State really stand a chance?

Here’s a look at the biggest questions and most puzzling scenarios left for the committee heading into Week 12:

What happens if Oregon and Ohio State both end up with the same record?

Oregon’s September 11 win in Ohio has held out for the Buckeyes three weeks in a row, but that doesn’t mean the head-to-head result will hold. The remaining strength of Ohio State’s schedule, currently number 7 in the country, is not significantly better than Oregon’s number 12. The Ducks’ toughest game is Saturday in Utah. If Ohio State finishes as a Big Ten champion with one loss, it will have beaten four straight-ranked opponents, including in the league title game.

Oregon will have defeated three CFP Top 25 teams all season, including Ohio State. However, the committee found that eye test and measurement data played a role in its decision to rank Michigan above Michigan State, despite the Spartans winning that game. Ohio State’s offensive efficiency is number 1 in the country, while Oregon is number 17. Defensively, they are similar (Oregon is number 30, Ohio State is number 39).

When two teams are similar, the committee uses the head-to-head result as one of several tiebreakers. The question is whether the committee would consider them comparable, or whether Ohio State’s offense and its four straight wins against ranked opponents are enough to simply explain the Buckeyes better.

There is also a possibility – albeit more unlikely – that both Ohio and Oregon state will end up as champions of the conference with two losses.

It’s not likely, but conceivable that Oregon and Utah could top their respective divisions on Saturday while playing against each other. If Oregon loses to Utah, and Oregon State loses to Arizona State, it would mean Oregon and Utah have a rematch in the Pac-12 title game.

And the conference is guaranteed to have a champion with at least two losses.

Meanwhile, Ohio state could take its second loss of the season against Michigan state. If that happens, the Big Ten East will arrive in the final week of the regular season. In that scenario, Michigan would have to beat the state of Ohio and hope Penn State beats the state of Michigan. The Buckeyes should win and hope for the same.

What if Ohio State gets the miracle it needs: a win over Michigan and a Penn State win over Michigan? And Oregon loses to Utah on Saturday, but will the Pac-12 win?

The committee would have the same conversation about the head-to-head result, but both teams could be looking at Alabama, Georgia, Cincinnati and Notre Dame — or the Big 12 champions.

Notre Dame’s chances of making it to the top four are not dead, but the Irish need some help. Geoff Burke – USA TODAY Sports

What must happen for Notre Dame to reach a semifinal?

The ideal scenario would be that Cincinnati would lose to Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game, and there is more chaos in the Power 5 title games.

Since Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan still face each other, it’s realistic to think Notre Dame will eventually pounce at least two, assuming it ends 11-1. However, that is not enough. The Irish need more help than Cincinnati, because they lost to the Bearcats. If Cincinnati loses in the AAC Championship, it would hold a record similar to Notre Dame and neither would hold a conference title. Would the committee still honor the mutual result?

The selection committee chair, Gary Barta, said on Tuesday that the group has not even discussed not honoring it so far.

“I’m just saying, in the areas where we’re having these conversations, looking at Ohio State and Michigan, Cincinnati sandwiched between those two right now, there hasn’t been a conversation about having Notre Dame for Cincinnati,” he said. “But again, next week will be another week and we’ll evaluate who each of them plays and go from there.”

Notre Dame has nothing left on the schedule to impress the committee, so the group should just think the Irish are better based on what they see in those games against Georgia Tech and Stanford, opponents who play together. be a 6-13 .

In order not to lose that debate, the Irish need even more help. They need a Pac-12 champion with two losses. They need a Big Ten champion with two losses. Or they need Georgia to beat Alabama so hard that it’s impossible for the committee to justify a two-loss Tide in the top four.

Above all, Notre Dame must: look as a top-four team in his last two games.

When asked on Tuesday evening what he could say about the committee’s discussions around Notre Dame, Barta credited the Irish’ schedule for the second week in a row.

“Well, they have great wins — they won again this week in Virginia,” said Barta. “One of the things the committee noted is that Virginia didn’t have their starting quarterback, but they’re 9-1, they’ve got really — they’ve got a very strong schedule. They’ve got wins against Wisconsin and Purdue. Their loss was natural for Cincinnati. We have a lot of appreciation for them. They continue to play good football.”

Oklahoma State appears to be the Big 12’s best hope of reaching the CFP, but it would take a lot of chaos. AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

Who is the Big 12’s best hope?

Based on tonight’s rankings, it is number 9 Oklahoma State. The roster was impressed by the Cowboys’ defense, which is the nation’s No. 3 in defensive efficiency and has helped make up for an average offense.

“The Oklahoma state defense, the commission thinks very highly of the way they defend, one of the best defenses this year,” Barta said. “They beat Baylor, and that certainly resonates with the committee. And in recent weeks, Oklahoma State has been playing much better in recent weeks.”

The Cowboys are No. 6 in ESPN’s Strength of Record stat and have the 10th hardest schedule remaining. Although they suffered a loss against the unranked Iowa State, it helps the Cowboys that they beat No. 11 Baylor, and No. 13 Oklahoma is still a top-15 CFP team that could continue to increase their Rsum.

Oklahoma State is at Texas Tech on Saturday, then faces Oklahoma at home in the regular season finale on November 27. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Cowboys a 53.9% chance of winning Bedlam. Oklahoma State could take a spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday with a win over Texas Tech and either an Oklahoma win OR a Baylor loss. Oklahoma can clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship with a win against Iowa State and a Baylor loss at Kansas State.

There is also still a possibility that Baylor could earn a spot in the Big 12 championship with two losses. If Oklahoma loses one of the next two games, Baylor would win the tiebreaker with the head-to-head result. While it would be great for the Bears, it would be devastating for the Big 12’s hopes of having a two-loss champion.

ESPN’s FPI gives Baylor a 45% chance of making it to the conference championship, behind Oklahoma State (88%) and Oklahoma (65%).

How does Cincinnati finish in the top four? And who can skip the Bearcats?

If Oregon loses in Utah on Saturday, the Bearcats should be making history within a week as they become the first Group 5 team to crack the CFP top four in the fourth-ranking league table of the season. To stay there, they should probably end up undefeated AAC champions.

If they lose, all bets are off.

It would further legitimize the possibility of Alabama and Georgia claiming the top two spots regardless of what happens in the SEC championship game. It would open the debate with Notre Dame. It would also give the Big 12 champion some hope. However, as long as the Bearcats keep winning, these rankings indicate that it only takes one more upset to make history.

What happens if Bama loses a close game to Georgia?

Alabama could become the first two-loss team to finish in the top four — and it could happen at the expense of the undefeated Bearcats. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, there is a 70% chance of a 13-0 Georgia and an 11-2 Alabama would finish in the top four.

It should probably be a close game though – unless there’s chaos elsewhere. If a team were to finish in the top four without winning a conference title, the group should “unequivocally” consider it one of the top four teams. Would a two-loss Alabama that didn’t win its league still usurp a one-loss Big 12 champion? (Based on what we’ve seen so far? Probably).

Alabama continues to be helped by the number of SEC teams in the CFP Top 25 as it has taken victories against Ole Miss No. 12 and now No. 25 Mississippi State.

Alabama’s hold on number 2 may not be as solid as it seems.

“I can tell you that 2, 3 and 4 were one area where the conversation took a little longer,” Barta said. “I said before that we haven’t learned much about Alabama this week, but we’re still impressed with the way they play on both sides of the ball, but there was a good talk about where Alabama, Oregon and the state of Ohio had to be placed.”