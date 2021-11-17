Joseph Wayand Brings New Perspective, Determined Mindset To Pack Men’s Tennis | Sport

Often times, the transition to college life can be difficult for freshmen everywhere, including athletes. There are giant leaps from high school athletics to college sports, including bigger, stronger, and smarter competition. However, freshman Joseph Wayand, one of the newest members of the NC State men’s tennis team, welcomes the challenge.

Wayand had a standout tennis career in high school with Cardinal Gibbons, just 10 minutes from the NC States campus. From an early age, he aspired to play college tennis in the area, so NC State felt like a natural fit for Wayand.

I’ve always wanted to play in the state, which is why I’m grateful for the chance to play at NC State, said Wayand. It means a lot; it’s nice to be close to home.

Named North Carolina high school tennis player of the year, Wayand was one of the top high school tennis players in the country, let alone the state. But since the beginning of his peer tennis career, Wayand, like most freshman college athletes, has gone from dominating high school to regularly bigger and better opponents. Rather than being at the top of the league, Wayand and these other freshman athletes need to start over and climb the new ranks of collegiate athletics.

However, he has made it a point to take this challenge with open arms, rather than let it get discouraged. He sees this setback as an opportunity to improve his game. Having recently competed in the ITA Carolina regionals, he quickly noticed the fierce competition he faced in the tournament.

I realize the level of everyone in college is very high, Wayand said. I have to improve to compete and beat these guys. I thought it was a pretty good experience to compete against guys who are probably three or four years older than me to see if I can beat them.

Wayand’s determination is only part of the mindset he has developed to face these newfound adversaries during his matches in college. One day, he hopes to become as dominant as the players at the current pinnacle of college tennis.

It’s definitely challenging, it’s a lot more physical, Wayand said. Even in my first game you feel more tired faster because the guys are just more in shape, stronger and hitting the ball harder. In a way your thinking changes, now you’re not really the best man, you have to work and build to become that man, and it’s challenging, but it’s also fun because you can start over and work your way up .

Wayand has already developed a determined underdog mentality and has been able to capitalize on this positive mentality throughout the season and even extend it to the rest of his team, showing early flashes of leadership in just his first few months on campus.

I think the attitude from day to day is pretty important, I’ve tried to work really hard and hold everyone accountable, Wayand said. It is good to have good and positive energy every day.

Rather than seeing adversity as a challenge, Wayand uses it as an opportunity to not only improve his game, but also his mindset. This is done in order to assist him not only during tennis matches, but throughout life.

You can set goals, teach dedication, resilience, basically any match can be like the real world will be because there are ups and downs so I think it actually teaches you a lot about how to handle situations outside of tennis, Wayand said .

Establishing this unique perspective will no doubt be beneficial as the NC State men’s tennis team moves into the start of their season. Already entered tournaments such as the ITA Carolina Regionals and the Wake Forest Fall Invitational provide experience and opportunities for all players, including Wayand, to test their mettle against other university teams.

With the college tennis season kicking off in early 2022, Wayand and the rest of the Pack Tennis team will have an opportunity to improve and compete for a championship. But for Wayand, the start of the season is also the beginning of his journey to climb the ranks of college tennis and once again become one of the best in his current league area.