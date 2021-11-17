Sports
Joseph Wayand Brings New Perspective, Determined Mindset To Pack Men’s Tennis | Sport
Often times, the transition to college life can be difficult for freshmen everywhere, including athletes. There are giant leaps from high school athletics to college sports, including bigger, stronger, and smarter competition. However, freshman Joseph Wayand, one of the newest members of the NC State men’s tennis team, welcomes the challenge.
Wayand had a standout tennis career in high school with Cardinal Gibbons, just 10 minutes from the NC States campus. From an early age, he aspired to play college tennis in the area, so NC State felt like a natural fit for Wayand.
I’ve always wanted to play in the state, which is why I’m grateful for the chance to play at NC State, said Wayand. It means a lot; it’s nice to be close to home.
Named North Carolina high school tennis player of the year, Wayand was one of the top high school tennis players in the country, let alone the state. But since the beginning of his peer tennis career, Wayand, like most freshman college athletes, has gone from dominating high school to regularly bigger and better opponents. Rather than being at the top of the league, Wayand and these other freshman athletes need to start over and climb the new ranks of collegiate athletics.
However, he has made it a point to take this challenge with open arms, rather than let it get discouraged. He sees this setback as an opportunity to improve his game. Having recently competed in the ITA Carolina regionals, he quickly noticed the fierce competition he faced in the tournament.
I realize the level of everyone in college is very high, Wayand said. I have to improve to compete and beat these guys. I thought it was a pretty good experience to compete against guys who are probably three or four years older than me to see if I can beat them.
Wayand’s determination is only part of the mindset he has developed to face these newfound adversaries during his matches in college. One day, he hopes to become as dominant as the players at the current pinnacle of college tennis.
It’s definitely challenging, it’s a lot more physical, Wayand said. Even in my first game you feel more tired faster because the guys are just more in shape, stronger and hitting the ball harder. In a way your thinking changes, now you’re not really the best man, you have to work and build to become that man, and it’s challenging, but it’s also fun because you can start over and work your way up .
Wayand has already developed a determined underdog mentality and has been able to capitalize on this positive mentality throughout the season and even extend it to the rest of his team, showing early flashes of leadership in just his first few months on campus.
I think the attitude from day to day is pretty important, I’ve tried to work really hard and hold everyone accountable, Wayand said. It is good to have good and positive energy every day.
Rather than seeing adversity as a challenge, Wayand uses it as an opportunity to not only improve his game, but also his mindset. This is done in order to assist him not only during tennis matches, but throughout life.
You can set goals, teach dedication, resilience, basically any match can be like the real world will be because there are ups and downs so I think it actually teaches you a lot about how to handle situations outside of tennis, Wayand said .
Establishing this unique perspective will no doubt be beneficial as the NC State men’s tennis team moves into the start of their season. Already entered tournaments such as the ITA Carolina Regionals and the Wake Forest Fall Invitational provide experience and opportunities for all players, including Wayand, to test their mettle against other university teams.
With the college tennis season kicking off in early 2022, Wayand and the rest of the Pack Tennis team will have an opportunity to improve and compete for a championship. But for Wayand, the start of the season is also the beginning of his journey to climb the ranks of college tennis and once again become one of the best in his current league area.
Sources
2/ https://www.technicianonline.com/sports/joseph-wayand-brings-fresh-perspective-determined-mindset-to-pack-men-s-tennis/article_5044377c-474b-11ec-ab84-dfe23e71cb04.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]