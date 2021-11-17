Burnt Hills hockey, boys cross country win state titles

When Burnt Hills hockey coach Kelly Vrooman coined the #oneteam season mantra, she meant that for 2021 she wanted her team to focus on the tasks the group most wanted to accomplish: winning a Class B state championship. themselves, their coaches and the school, they also did this for the 2020 seniors who didn’t get a chance to play after the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After emerging on Saturday with a shootout decision over Rondout Valley, the Spartans won 2-1 against Garden City on Sunday to claim the Class B Championship, the first for the program since winning it all in 1987.

“We played our best game of the season on Sunday,” said Vrooman, a player on the 1987 Burnt Hills championship team.

The Spartans claimed their ninth straight section title on Halloween. The team added three state playoff wins to earn the championship.

“It was amazing that our whole team worked so hard and could get that for them and for everyone before us who couldn’t get that far,” said Burnt Hills sophomore defenseman Caroline Kogut.

“We dedicated our states’ (final) game to the seniors this season and to our seniors last season. We’ve tried to play everything for them,” said Burnt Hills junior goalie Katherine Jensen.





“We’ve really taken that #oneteam, made it our own and made it happen,” said Burnt Hills junior Maddy Connelie. “We’ve always been the #family, but I think #oneteam pushed us to be together.”

Burnt Hills showed all season that it was a team built on balance. That dust really came through over the weekend. The Spartans battled Rondout Valley to a scoreless stalemate through regulation play and overtime.

In the shootout senior Jocelyn Hild and freshman Allie O’Rourke and Jensen excelled in goal as Burnt Hills advanced.

“She played great,” Connelie said of Jensen. “She knew what she was capable of and we knew what she was capable of.”

“I feel like it was kind of a test for me,” Jensen said. “I hadn’t seen much action this season, so it was a test for me. I knew what I had to do all the time. I was glad I got through it.”

“KJ did a great job,” said Kogut. “We hadn’t been in a shootout all season. It was incredible to get her in that position in the state semifinals. That she could do her part, handle all that pressure with all the people watching and all that the situation, I thought she did a great job.

“Saturday was such an exciting game. It could have easily gone either way. It definitely felt like we should be in the final because we worked so hard for it. The title felt a lot more special because we had to fight so hard the understanding.”

In the final, Kogut and Connelie scored in the second quarter when the Spartans led 2-0 at halftime. After the break, Amelia Landry and Grace Todd proved vital in distributing the ball and controlling the center for Jensen.

“We would do well to keep the ball out of the center of the field and maintain possession,” said Kogut. “Even though we didn’t score in the second half, our main goal was not to let them get the ball. We all know we couldn’t have done this without each other. This was a team achievement.”

“I got into sectionals. I felt like we really stepped it up,” Connelie said. “It’s been talked about that we didn’t have one protagonist. It was more of a team effort. I think having a team is better. You need a whole team to do what we did.”

“We didn’t have one person who scored all the goals. It was really a total team effort and we knew we were all contributing,” said Jensen. “We’ve all worked on it.”

Bus rides returning from winning a state title are always joyous occasions. The Spartans had a little more time to enjoy the moment as they returned from Long Island.

“Although the season was just coming to an end, it was a real team bonding moment,” said Jensen. “It was still a surreal moment for us. We all cried, but were still happy because we had won states.”

“It was a bit emotional when the season was over, but we were all happy because we came out on top and went as far as we could,” said Kogut. “When we came back there was a big parade for us. It was just amazing. We felt appreciated and we are very honored to be that team.”

“It was a better feeling than I thought it would be,” Connelie said.

Vrooman spoke to her team after a 3-0 start, where she reminded the team of what they needed to be: one cohesive unit.

“I told them, ‘If everyone contributes within their means and we do it together, then we will be successful,'” said Vrooman.

“The amount we invested to get the result was a lot, but the result was amazing,” said Jensen.

Burnt Hills continues its state cross-country championship from where it began

When the 2016 State Cross Country Championships were first held at Chenango Valley State Park, the Burnt Hills cross country program already had five state titles to its name, but none since 2009. The Spartans won that year in the Class B race. and won it again in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the event in 2020.

Saturday morning at Chenango Valley State Park, Burnt Hills claimed its fifth straight championship in a race contested in swampy conditions.

“Watching them run made it all so special,” said Burnt Hills coach Chip Button. “To go there and get the win was special. Our program has had a number of state championships. Each one of them is special. It’s hard to compare them.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to be a part of that legacy,” said senior Peter Fuglieri, who led the Spartans’ contingent by finishing eighth in 16 minutes 28.1 seconds.

After Fuglieri for Burnt Hills, junior Matthew Rounds (ninth, 16:29.3), senior Ryan Allison (10th, 16:29.4), senior Nick Grock (13th, 16:41.4) and sophomore Matt Windecker (23rd, 17:12.4) as the Spartans had a total of 35 points to be victorious easily.

“It was very slippery. The track was a mess after the first four girls races,” said Fuglieri. “Everyone has performed extremely well.”

Next up for Burnt Hills is his quest to win a third straight Federation title on Saturday.