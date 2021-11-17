Brazil Makes Progress in Pan American Table Tennis Team Tournament





Caroline Kumahara participated in the good Brazilian victories in the team tournament. Photo: Santiago Regaira/ITTF America. Brazil continues to enjoy the Pan American Table Tennis Championship, which takes place in Lima, Peru. After a shower of medals won in the individual and doubles tournaments (seven in total), the Brazilians managed to advance in both colors to the main stage of the team disputes after finishing with 100% success on Tuesday (16). This is the first step towards a place in the World Team Championship (six teams qualify by gender) to be held next year. -Silver at the Worlds, Keno Marley overcame murder, depression and suicide The men’s team secured a place in the Pan American qualifiers by finishing first in Group 1. The country had a perfect campaign and was not beaten in any match. First, the team defeated Peru by 3 games to 0. In the confrontation, Eric Jouti passed Rodrigo Hidalgo in 3 sets to 1 (8/11, 12/10, 11/6 and 11/7), Vitor Ishiy defeated Felipe Dufoo for the same scoreboard (11/4, 11/3, 8/11 and 11/7) and Gustavo Tsuboi defeated Adrian Rubinos 3-0, with partial results of 11/5, 14/12 and 11/7. The match that determined the first place and the standings of the Brazilians took place against Chile. The team passed the Chileans with the same score as the first leg. Jouti paved the way for a green and yellow victory with a 3-1 triumph (15/13, 10/12, 11/6 and 11/7). After that, Ishiy defeated Juan Lamadrid 3-0, with partitions of 11/6, 11/7 and 11/5. Finally, Tsuboi took Brazil’s victory by beating Felipe Olivares (13/11, 11/2 and 11/8). With the ladies, the country managed to get through the phase with one game in advance. By winning the two matches in Group 3, the team has already secured at least second place in the quadrangle, which already guarantees a place for the main stage. Brazil’s first women’s victory was against Argentina 3-0: Bruna Takahashi defeated Cadela Moleto 3-0 (11/5, 11/6 and 11/8); Caroline Kumahara defeated Ana Codina 3-1 (10/12, 11/7, 11/7 and 11/4) and Jessica Yamada closed the game by winning against Camila Arguelles 3 to 0, with a share of 9/ 11, 6/11 and 9/11. + SIGA O OTD NO YOUTUBE, NEW INSTAGRAM, NEW FACEBOOK AND NO TIKTOK Against Peru, Brazil repeated the good performance and used the same score as against the Argentines. Jessica scored the first Brazilian run by passing Isabel Dufoo 3-0 (11/2, 11/2 and 12/10). Then Caroline defeated Maria Maldonado without losing a set, partly from 4/11, 6/11 and 6/11. Finally, Bruna Mariagrazia sent La Torre Sanchez 3-0 (11/1, 11/8 and 11/4). The women’s team will return to the table on Wednesday to decide the final Group 3 seeding against Costa Rica. The clash will take place at 11:30 am (GMT).



