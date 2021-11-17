Gabe Kapler of San Francisco Giants named NL Manager of the Year after season with 107 wins

Gabe Kapler, who led the San Francisco Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins in just his second season, was named National League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday.

Kapler got 28 out of 30 votes for first place, joining Dusty Baker, a three-time winner, as the only men in Giants history to receive the award. Craig Counsell finished second on the ballot after leading the Milwaukee Brewers to the NL Central title. Mike Shildt came in third — a month after he was fired for what St. Louis Cardinals president John Mozeliak described as philosophical differences. Counsell and Shidt each got one vote for first place.

Brian Snitker of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers were the other managers who got votes.

Bruce Bochy, the legendary Giants manager who led the franchise to three World Series championships, announced Kapler as the winner on MLB Network. Kapler replaced Bochy after the 2019 season, but he never aspired to follow in his footsteps – simply because he never believed he could.

“My goal, of course, is to support the players and what their goals are, to create an environment that is helpful for players to grow and develop and for staff members to grow and develop as well,” Kapler said. “And so those things happen as my main focus, rather than what’s really impossible, which is to replace someone as successful and legendary as Bruce.”

The Giants entered 2021 with the sport’s second-oldest roster and 40-1 chances to win the NL West, but Kapler — backed by a robust, forward-thinking coaching staff and a shrewd front office led by Farhan Zaidi — had the led a team that exceeded expectations, holding off the star-laden Dodgers from claiming the first division title in nine years. Under Kapler, the Giants finished the regular season with the second-best run differential, fourth-highest OPS, and second-lowest ERA.

Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria tapped back in some of their excellent form to bolster the attack; Kevin Gausman, Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani, all obtained through one-year contracts, outperformed their contracts and made a formidable rotation. Therefore, Kapler used a series of platoon bats and specialized relievers to continuously maximize the matchups. The Giants set a Major League-record with 18 pinch-hit home runs and their bullpen led the majors with a 2.97 ERA.

The Dodgers have pushed hard in the last two months, acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner before the trade deadline and winning 43 of their last 56 games. But the Giants, who added Kris Bryant midway through the season, were only two games worse after the start of August and went on to win NL West with one game, turning the Dodgers’ run of consecutive division titles to eight.

After a hard-fought season, the Dodgers and Giants were engaged in an intense NL Division Series that was decided in the last inning of the final game. The Dodgers went on to win, but the challenge to knock out the Giants – most notable for the overuse of their starting pitchers – cost them in the next round.

manager, team 1st 2nd 3rd PTSD Gabe Kapler, Giants 28 1 — 143 Craig Counsell, Brewers 1 22 4 75 Mike Shildt, Cardinals 1 3 11 25 Brian Snitker, Braves — 4 9 21 Dave Roberts, Dodgers — — 6 6

Kapler spent 13 years in the majors and quickly built a reputation as an analytically savvy, outside-the-box thinker who also got along well with players. He was hired as the Dodgers’ farm director in November 2014, becoming a finalist for the leadership position that eventually went to Dave Roberts a year later. The Philadelphia Phillies hired Kapler as their manager heading into the 2018 season, but fired him after missing the playoffs in consecutive years, prompting Zaidi, his boss at the Dodgers, to bring him in shortly after.

The Giants missed the extended one-game playoffs during the COVID-19 abridged 2020 season, then led the majors in victories and extended Kapler’s contract through 2024.

Over the years, Kapler said, he has learned to listen more closely to the needs of his players and use the information to make his in-game decisions. The Manager of the Year Award honored a man who oversaw two collapses in Philadelphia’s second half and was roundly criticized for his unorthodox methods.

Kapler was asked if he felt confirmation of this.

“I have to put one foot in front of the other and focus on the track I have in front of me,” he said. “There’s just not enough energy to do anything else. For the past few years, I’ve really focused on helping build that environment that I mentioned. And we’re doing it with a lot of great people in this organization in San Francisco — in the front office and everyone under the roof of the clubhouse, but also [people] throughout the organization who have worked very hard to put together a truly outstanding baseball operations department. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I think we’ve made some pretty big strides in recent years.”