ECB chief tells parliamentary inquiry English cricket on brink of racism ’emergency’

According to Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), English cricket has nearly fallen into an emergency as it has failed to address diversity issues.

Harrison was questioned by members of a UK parliamentary committee on Tuesday, shortly after former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq made poignant statements about racist comments at the club, leaving him feeling “isolated and humiliated”.

Yorkshire’s response to an independent report on Rafiq’s allegations has been widely criticized, prompting the ECB to suspend Yorkshire from hosting international matches. The club also lost important sponsors.

Harrison told the panel that Yorkshire’s handling of the report “talks about institutional racism”.

“We are aware of the importance of this agenda, not just racism, but also diversity and equality,” he said. “What we’ve struggled with is to wake up our top-notch game.

“If we’re not in an emergency, we’re approaching one.”

Addressing members of the government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Harrison praised Rafiq’s “courage” for speaking out.

“We need to start looking at locker room culture across the country,” Harrison said.

“It takes a huge effort from the ECB, but it takes time to seep through.”

Rafiq says he wouldn’t want a son ‘near cricket’

Azeem Rafiq has said during a parliamentary inquiry that he has no doubt that his experiences of racism in Yorkshire “are being repeated across the country”. ( Getty Images: Gareth Copley )

An emotional Rafiq, born in Pakistan but raised in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and captain of the England under-19 side, previously told panelists he wouldn’t want his son “close to cricket”.

“Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes, I do,” said Rafiq, who played for England’s most successful Yorkshire cricket club in two spells between 2008 and 2018.

“I hope that in five years we will see a big change, that I’ve done something much bigger than all the runs or wickets I’ve gotten.”

“From the beginning [at Yorkshire] there was a lot of, ‘You’re sitting there by the toilets,'” said Rafiq.

“The word ‘Paki’ was used all the time. No one ever wiped it out. I just wanted to play cricket.”

Rafiq outlined a number of incidents from his time in cricket, some predating his two sojourns in Yorkshire.

“My first drinking incident, I was 15, I was pinned down at my local cricket club and got red wine in my throat. The player played for Yorkshire and Hampshire,” he told the committee.

He said he had no doubts that his experience was not an isolated one.

“Without a doubt, this is being repeated across the country. I would like to see it as progress that people feel they can come forward and not be smeared and discredited.”

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison clubs across England had to tackle locker room culture. ( Getty Images / PA: Hollie Adams )

Asked about the perception of English cricket in Britain’s Asian and black community, Harrison said: “I would say please understand that we are really sorry for the experiences you went through trying to experience cricket in this country.

“We know we may have let you down. We will fix it soon. We know the survival of our sport depends on it. We will transform this game very quickly.”

Roger Hutton, who stepped down as chairman of Yorkshire and said there was a culture within the club that refused to accept change, was critical of the ECB’s handling of the inquiry, saying the governing body should have been more involved.

“There is a complex role for the national governing body as a promoter and regulator,” Harrison said in response.

“We have processes that maintain independence from the regulatory process.”

Kamlesh Patel, who replaced Hutton in Yorkshire, said changing the club’s culture didn’t happen overnight.

“I am willing to make all the decisions I have to make. There are too many people who are suffering right now,” he said.

In a statement from Yorkshire after the hearing, Patel said:

It has become increasingly clear since joining this club that what happened to the investigation into Azeems’ allegations was fundamentally wrong and unacceptable.

“The club’s lawsuits and subsequent actions have been rightly criticized.”

