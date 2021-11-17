Sports
Peng Shuai: Naomi Osaka, tennis stars raise awareness for missing WTA veteran
Editor’s Note: This story contains alleged sexual assault stories. If you or someone you know is a survivor of assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at: 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chairman and chief executive Steve Simon called for a “complete, fair and transparent” investigation by the Chinese government on Sunday after retired tennis star Peng Shuai accused a former high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault.
This is the first public accusation of its kind against a senior Communist Party official, and since Shuai’s Nov. 2 post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, the WTA veteran has reportedly not been contacted immediately.
Simon told The New York Times that WTA has received confirmation from the Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) and other sources that the tennis star is “safe and not under any physical threat”.
“If in the end we don’t see the right results from this, we would be willing to take that step and not operate our business in China if that’s the case,” Simon said. The Time.
Wertheim: It’s time for the WTA to stop doing business in China
International tennis players have taken to Twitter to express concerns about Shuai’s safety. Former world singles number 1 Chris Evert tweeted before this week that the allegations were “disturbing”.
“I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned,” Evert wrote. “This is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated.”
Billie Jean King reposted WTA’s statement, adding: “In the hope that Peng Shuai will be found safe and that her allegations will be fully investigated.” Nicolas Mahut tweeted next to the statement“The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not just the WTA’s problem. We are all concerned.”
Naomi Osaka is the last player to tweet the hashtag “#WhereIsPengShuaiFour-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote on Twitter: “Hi everyone, I’m not sure if you’ve been following the news but I was recently made aware of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused. “Censorship is never OK at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai.”
From 2012 to ’17, Zhang Gaoli was per The times. Shuai described in her post that Gaoli “forced” her to have sex with him.
“Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your house to force me to have sex with you?” she wrote, by CNN.
“That afternoon I refused to give permission and couldn’t stop crying,” Shuai wrote in her post: by BBC. “You took me to your house and forced you and me to have relationships.”
The post, which also described an on-and-off consensual relationship with Gaoli, was removed within minutes, according to The times, and searches of Shuai’s name and “tennis” have reportedly been “blocked.”
“I couldn’t describe how disgusting I was and how many times I wondered if I’m still human? I feel like a walking corpse,” Shuai wrote.
A screenshot of the message has been circulated; However, Illustrated Sports has not confirmed its authenticity.
“I know you said to someone of your eminence, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, that you are not afraid,” Peng wrote in the deleted post, by email. The Time. “But even if I am alone, like an egg beating against a stone, or a moth in a flame, seeking self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you.”
