Ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq calls Joe Root ‘a good man’ but criticizes England test captain for advocating ignorance for ‘institutional racism’

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq called Joe Root “a good man” on Tuesday but expressed disappointment at the England Test skipper for advocating ignorance of what he described as “institutional racism”. Rafiq spoke at length about his experiences of racism and discrimination at the club while addressing UK MPs at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS). He questioned the cricket establishment in England, where people tend to forget the racism that comes out of it. Root had recently said the racism scandal in his county of Yorkshire “has broken our game and torn lives apart”.

“Rooty is a good man,” Rafiq said at the hearing.

“He never used racist language. I found it offensive because Rooty was Gary Ballance’s roommate.”

“Maybe he didn’t remember, but it shows the attitude that a good man like him can’t remember those things.”

England international Gary Ballance admitted earlier this month that he called Rafiq a “Paki” (referring to his Pakistani heritage) during the couple’s time together in Yorkshire, but claimed it was done “in the spirit of friendly banter”.

On Tuesday, Rafiq told MPs the word “Paki” was used constantly during his two stints in Yorkshire and said no one in authority stood up to racial harassment.

Rafiq accused Yorkshire of institutional racism last September, prompting the club to launch an investigation into the allegations.

However, their approach to the issue has been heavily criticized. A report found that Rafiq had been the victim of “racial intimidation and harassment”, but the club declined to take action against anyone.

“Rather early on, me and other people of Asian descent… there were comments like ‘you’re sitting there by the toilets’, ‘elephant washing machines’.

“The word ‘Paki’ was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and nobody ever eradicated it,” Rafiq told the DCMS.

England leg spinner Adil Rashid has backed charges of racism against Michael Vaughan by his Yorkshire team-mate Rafiq.

Rafiq had claimed that before a match in 2009, Vaughan told a group of Asian players on the team that there were “too many of you, we have to do something about it”.

Asked about Vaughan, Rafiq said: “It’s important to Michael that we’re not just talking about Michael.

‘It’s a long time ago. Maybe he doesn’t remember because it means nothing to him.’

However, Vaughan had denied the allegations.

“If we make changes in cricket, we make changes in society,” Rafiz added.

Asked to compare his treatment in Yorkshire with his daily life, Rafiq said: “As far as I know my daily life has been cricket. It’s hard to compare.

promoted

“Cricket is worse than society. If we make changes in cricket, we make changes in society. Everyone is responsible for the society we live in,” said the 30-year-old player of Pakistani descent.

“Let’s find out where we are, then hopefully it will have an impact on society.”