Sports
Ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq calls Joe Root ‘a good man’ but criticizes England test captain for advocating ignorance for ‘institutional racism’
Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq called Joe Root “a good man” on Tuesday but expressed disappointment at the England Test skipper for advocating ignorance of what he described as “institutional racism”. Rafiq spoke at length about his experiences of racism and discrimination at the club while addressing UK MPs at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS). He questioned the cricket establishment in England, where people tend to forget the racism that comes out of it. Root had recently said the racism scandal in his county of Yorkshire “has broken our game and torn lives apart”.
“Rooty is a good man,” Rafiq said at the hearing.
“He never used racist language. I found it offensive because Rooty was Gary Ballance’s roommate.”
“Maybe he didn’t remember, but it shows the attitude that a good man like him can’t remember those things.”
England international Gary Ballance admitted earlier this month that he called Rafiq a “Paki” (referring to his Pakistani heritage) during the couple’s time together in Yorkshire, but claimed it was done “in the spirit of friendly banter”.
On Tuesday, Rafiq told MPs the word “Paki” was used constantly during his two stints in Yorkshire and said no one in authority stood up to racial harassment.
Rafiq accused Yorkshire of institutional racism last September, prompting the club to launch an investigation into the allegations.
However, their approach to the issue has been heavily criticized. A report found that Rafiq had been the victim of “racial intimidation and harassment”, but the club declined to take action against anyone.
“Rather early on, me and other people of Asian descent… there were comments like ‘you’re sitting there by the toilets’, ‘elephant washing machines’.
“The word ‘Paki’ was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and nobody ever eradicated it,” Rafiq told the DCMS.
England leg spinner Adil Rashid has backed charges of racism against Michael Vaughan by his Yorkshire team-mate Rafiq.
Rafiq had claimed that before a match in 2009, Vaughan told a group of Asian players on the team that there were “too many of you, we have to do something about it”.
Asked about Vaughan, Rafiq said: “It’s important to Michael that we’re not just talking about Michael.
‘It’s a long time ago. Maybe he doesn’t remember because it means nothing to him.’
However, Vaughan had denied the allegations.
“If we make changes in cricket, we make changes in society,” Rafiz added.
Asked to compare his treatment in Yorkshire with his daily life, Rafiq said: “As far as I know my daily life has been cricket. It’s hard to compare.
promoted
“Cricket is worse than society. If we make changes in cricket, we make changes in society. Everyone is responsible for the society we live in,” said the 30-year-old player of Pakistani descent.
“Let’s find out where we are, then hopefully it will have an impact on society.”
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/ex-yorkshire-cricketer-azeem-rafiq-calls-joe-root-a-good-man-but-criticises-england-test-captain-for-pleading-ignorance-to-institutional-racism-2613247
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]