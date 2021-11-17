College Football Playoff Rankings Comments: Notre Dame Overrated, Texas A&M Underrated in New Top 25

There are still three weeks to go into the 2021 college football season, and the third edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night set the tone for the stretch run. The top of the rankings remained unchanged, with Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State taking the top seven sports, respectively.

After that, there was a bit of a stir when Oklahoma’s loss to No. 11 Baylor dropped the Sooners all the way to No. 13. Meanwhile, No. 16 Texas A&M’s loss to Ole Miss No. 12 knocked the Aggies down five spots.

Where has the committee done well? Where did it make mistakes? Let’s break down the latest CFP rankings.

The signature win for the Fighting Irish is over a three-loss Wisconsin team that, for some reason, the committee thinks are the 15th best team in the country. Where does the CV boost come from? North Carolina? purdue?

no. 9 Oklahoma State has only one blemish on its resume, too, and it came at the hands of 11th-ranked Baylor. The loss? Okay, yeah, falling back to Iowa State is worse than losing the Irish to Cincinnati. But the quality of a team’s losses, provided they aren’t totally blatant, shouldn’t negate quality gains.

Now let’s take a look at No. 10Wake Forest. No, they don’t have Notre Dame (or Oklahoma State, for that matter) name recognition, but they have one of the best offenses in the game and topped the 20th NC State last week. If you put the Notre Dame uniforms on the Wake Forest team, the Demon Deacons committee would jump up two places without so much as a glance.

Notre Dame keeps getting better. There is no doubt about that. But Oklahoma State and Wake Forest were more complete teams this season.

Underrated: Texas A&M

The Aggies with three losses are behind Wisconsin with three losses, which has one close win over No. 17 Iowa, two top-10 losses and another loss to an unranked Penn State team. All three of the Aggies’ losses are to top-25 teams and it features a big win over Alabama — the second-ranked team in the nation.

That’s the only way you can compare the two teams. Aside from their resumes, they are pretty much the same team. Both are slightly out on defense and have attacks that leave a little to be desired.

BYU is one loss less than Texas A&M, but its lone leaderboard win is over No. 23 Utah, losing to a remarkably average Boise State team.

Overrated: Alabama

Alabama is ranked #2 all three weeks because of one thing and only one thing: brand recognition. If you paid close attention, you would know that Alabama’s offensive line has been a constant problem leading directly to massive problems in the running game.

The Tide ranks 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per attempt of 4.33, dropping all the way to 3.76 if you only count conference games. Two weeks ago in a 20-14 win over LSU, it had just 6 yards on the ground. That LSU team gave up 265 rushing yards to Ole Miss, 138 to Florida and 330 to Kentucky in the previous three games.

Flaws are flaws at this point of the season, and it’s clear that the Crimson Tide is necessarily one-dimensional and not a choice. A team like Ohio State, on the other hand, has consistently worked to fix its flaws and is playing at an elite level to get into the stretch run.

The 24th-ranked Cougars have won nine straight games, including a win over a pretty good SMU team. They have scored 31 or more points in their last six games and have gone under 30 only twice.

Utah is one place ahead of them though. The Utes have dropped three games, including one to four losses at Oregon State. I love the No. 22 UTSA Cinderella story, but an AAC team with one loss should be above an undefeated Conference USA team, even at this point in the season.

The good news for the AAC team is that, even if Houston is a little underrated, it will still be a quality data point for Cincinnati if the Bearcats beat the Cougars in the AAC Championship Game.