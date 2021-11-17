Naomi Osaka is shocked by missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai | Naomi Osaka





World tennis star Naomi Osaka’s No. 1 has joined the growing demand for answers about the whereabouts of Chinese player Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from publicly since she accused the country’s former deputy prime minister of sexual assault against her. . Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, made the claims in a Weibo post on Nov. 2, in which she claimed that Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex and that they had an occasional affair. The Womens Tennis Association has called for an investigation and its director, Steve Simon, has said that although they have been given assurances that Peng is safe, they have been unable to reach her. Osaka, who has been ranked as the best player in the women’s game, released a statement Wednesday expressing her shock at Peng’s disappearance shortly after revealing she had been sexually assaulted. Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and okay. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai, the Japanese player said. Osakas statement followed a stampede of calls by tennis stars earlier this week expressing concerns over Pengs’ silence. The Chinese government has not responded to the allegations. A spokesman for the State Department, which deals with international media, told reporters he was not aware of the situation. I have not heard anything about the matter you raised, said spokesman Zhao Lijian. This is not a diplomatic issue. Pengs’ post went viral on Chinese social media, despite being taken down by censors within minutes. Subsequent posts and comments, even keywords like tennis, were also found to be blocked, and numerous references to Peng were removed from the Chinese internet. Peng’s Weibo account is active but no mention of Zhang and comments appear to be disabled. In her post, the 35-year-old claimed that she and Zhang, 75, had an on-off extramarital affair for several years, which he said he tried to keep a secret. Peng said Zhang had stopped contacting her after rising in the ranks of the communist party. About three years ago, she claimed, Zhang invited her to play tennis with him and his wife and then sexually assaulted her at his home. I never gave permission that afternoon, crying all the time, she wrote.

