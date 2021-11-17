On Saturday, the Stones Harvard team recovered from Friday’s loss against Yale to dominate Brown 5-2 in Providence, with a 500 win. She became the third coach of a women’s team and the first female coach to reach the goal . (Mike Sistic from Mercyhurst and Wisconsins Mark Johnson are the other two.)

Harvard’s Katey Stone recently reached a coaching milestone. REUTERS

“It’s a great honor for all the players and coaches I’ve worked with,” Stone said. It was a great opportunity to talk in the locker room with my current team about the history of the program.

The history of women’s college hockey has everything written by Harvard. The Crimson has had six Patty Kazmaier Award winners and 14 Olympians representing three countries.

Though Stones’ early years at the helm were bumpy, her 1998-99 team showed what was possible, going 33-1 and winning games with goal totals of 10, 11 and 14. For three consecutive years, 2003-05 Harvard was the national runner-up, and in its first eight seasons the NCAA sponsored a women’s national tournament, Harvard made it all but one.

It’s not just Harvard that has benefited from Stones’ leadership. Just like the NFL’s . has Bill Belichick coaching boom, there is also a big Katey Stone coaching boom. Her players and assistants who branched out give Stone credit for their career paths.

I’m a coach because of her, said Minnesota-Duluth’s current head coach Laura Bellamy, who backstopped the Crimson in the 2009-13 goal. The impact she had on me was so profound, all I wanted to do when I left Harvard was have the same effect on others as she did on me.

Stone enjoys the mentorship that coaching offers her.

Katey Stone started at Harvard in 1994. Jim Davis

It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share four, sometimes more, years with them, Stone said. I enjoy watching them grow into strong and capable women.

While Stone’s high expectations are no secret, you’ll rarely see her on the couch raising her voice to her players.

One of my favorite aspects of Coach Stone’s coaching style, which is rare these days and almost never gets the recognition it deserves, she almost never yells or swears to make a point, Bellamy said. And that’s because she doesn’t have to. Its presence transcends those communication strategies.

At 6-3, Crimson has potential this year thanks to a veteran core that Stone attributes to the early success of many of the teams. Senior Becca Gilmore has six goals and five assists, and junior Anne Bloomer has scored in Harvard’s last five games.

That group of veterans was off the ice for 18 months [because the 2020-21 season was canceled], and they were eager to get back on the ice, Stone said.

Whether veterans or newcomers, Stone will tell them everything she has told many teams in her 27 years at Cambridge: you have to be prepared for every game.

You have to be ready every night or you’ll get stung, Stone said.

Tournament Expansion

Last Wednesday, the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee decided to expand the Women’s Division 1 tournament from eight to 11 teams. The odd number is to put it in percentage equity with the men’s tournament, which brings 26.7 percent of the 60 teams into the tournament (16 teams). It remains to be decided whether this change will take place before the 2022 tournament, which begins in March, or will be postponed to 2023. With two wins last weekend in Vermont, Northeastern is still undefeated by nine games. Maureen Murphy has been the Huskies powerhouse, with 19 points, leading both her team and Hockey East. The graduate student became the first two-time winner of the Leagues Player of the Week award this season.