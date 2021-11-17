Pakistan cricket team’s decision to raise flag on Dhaka grounds sparks controversy, chafing Bangladesh fans





Shortly after the controversy came to light, Pakistan’s Cricket Council said it has started raising the national flag during practice sessions in the past two months.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Monday for the three T20 Internationals starting here on 19 November. Twitter

dhaka: The Pakistan cricket team’s decision to raise its national flag on the Mirpur grounds during a practice session on Tuesday has sparked a huge controversy ahead of the three-match T20 series, with many Bangladeshi fans taking the step as a political message prior to the celebration of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence. The controversy erupted on social media platforms. “Several countries have come to Bangladesh countless times, many matches have been played, but neither side had to practice burying their national flag on the ground. But why did they do that… What does it indicate?” wrote one from the fans on his Facebook account. Shortly after the controversy came to light, Pakistan’s Cricket Council went into damage mitigation mode and said it had begun planting the national flag during practice sessions over the past two months. However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did not comment on the matter. “(Pakistani) coach Saqlain Mushtaq launched the drill to boost the team’s morale, team manager Ibrahim Badizi told the BBC Bangla Service. Traditionally, during international or bilateral competitions, the national flags of the participating countries are hoisted during the games around the world. But the BCB imposed a restriction on the carrying of foreign flags by spectators in 2014, a decision that was later withdrawn after much criticism. The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Monday for the three T20 Internationals starting here on 19 November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/pakistan-cricket-teams-decision-to-hoist-flag-in-dhaka-ground-sparks-controversy-irks-bangladesh-fans-10142941.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos