Utah is at number 23, Oregon is still at number 3





Utes and Ducks face each other at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night with a lot at stake for both (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) For the first time in school history, the University of Utah has officially retired the number 22 from its soccer program. The designation came during the Utes game against UCLA at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The number 22 retiring honors two players who died in the past year, Ty Jordan, who died on December 25, and the defense of Aaron Lowe, who died on September 26.

There will be three college football games on Saturday between teams that appeared in the College Football Playoff standings on Tuesday night. One of those three games will take place at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The University of Utah, a 38-29 winner against Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Tucson, has moved up one spot to No. 23 in the selection committee’s latest reveal with two weeks left in the regular season. Oregon remained on track for a spot in the four-team CFP, steady at No. 3 after a 38-24 win over Washington state late Saturday night. Tuesday night offered confirmation of what had been gossiped about for the past month. Utah has taken control of the Pac-12 South and Oregon has taken control of the Pac-12 North. Saturday night’s game is critical for both sides, but also for the Pac-12 as a whole. For the Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) to at least remain in legitimate battle for the Pac-12’s first CFP berth since 2016, they need to win three more games, including beating from Utah on Saturday, then likely again in the Pac-12 Championship game on December 3 in Las Vegas. The Utes take the South with a Saturday win or a loss to the State of Arizona against the State of Oregon. The Ducks make it north with a Saturday win or a Beavers loss against the Sun Devils. Utah concludes the regular season on November 26 vs. Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium (2pm, FOX). Oregon has yet to play against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium on November 27. The Utes are not in the game for the CFP, but they are very much in the game for the early Rose Bowl programs, and there seems to be more than one way to get there. If Utah wins the Pac-12 championship game, it goes to the Rose Bowl, as is customary for the Pac-12 champion. If Oregon wins and advances to the College Football Playoff, the Rose Bowl would take the top-ranking Pac-12 team after the Ducks. That could end up being Utah even if the Utes are 8-5, but that scenario is not promised. As a point of reference, when Washington entered the College Football Playoff in 2016, the fourth-ranked No. 8 Huskies blew Colorado out in the Pac-12 title game. As a result, the Buffaloes went from 8 to 10 in the final CFP rankings. USC, the Souths team that finished in second place, jumped from 11 to 9, pulling the Rose Bowl nod over Colorado despite not playing in the Pac-12 title game. BYU (8-2) remained at number 14 and came out of a bye week. The Cougars are in Georgia Southern on Saturday, followed by the regular season finale at USC.

