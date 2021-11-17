Stronger together: international students thrive on the women’s tennis team

On a recent Monday afternoon in November, eight of the nine members of the UB women’s tennis team gathered at the Miller Tennis Center to practice.

As Justin Biebers Peaches echoed from the speakers, the student-athletes, all of whom come from countries outside the US, gathered excitedly around their coach.

Let’s go Bulls, they chanted in heavy accents.

Lets go Bulls, their coach, Kristen Maines, chanted in return.

Born in western New York and graduating from UB in 2006, Maines is an unlikely choice to lead a team full of international student-athletes. With sporty striped leggings, an oversized jacket and a chunky Buffalo accent, Maines looks more like a college athlete or mom spoiling her kid friends with treats than a record-breaking coach.

But that may be what makes her most loved by her team and has made her one of the most successful coaches in the program’s history. Spend five minutes with her, and shell demonstrates her patience and approach. Shell also leaves little doubt as to how it can cope with what is arguably the most ethnically diverse college sports team in the country, with athletes from five continents and nine different countries.

From a team dynamic, the sense of family is much stronger, because everyone is sharing what they know to get here, and they really depend on each other, Maines said. The spectrum in an interview, her voice filled with passion. This is not so, I can stay with my family for a weekend, I am leaving this weekend. They are here together all the time. It’s such a strong group just because of the team dynamics, which is a huge advantage when you play a team sport.

The team has not had a domestic player since 2018-19, when two Buffalo natives took court for the Bulls. The current roster includes athletes from Armenia, France, Greece, Colombia, Turkey, Mexico, Germany, Taiwan and South Africa, as different as the athletes who come from them.

The UB’s women’s tennis team consists of student-athletes from nine different countries.

It’s actually pretty good, Azra Deniz Comlek, a junior international trade major from Istanbul, Turkey, said of the group dynamics. We learn the cultures of other countries and it’s really fun [to be in this environment].

You ask questions to the worst English speaker, her friend and teammate, Ambre Amat, a native of Antibes, France, intervened.

That’s true, Comlek said, laughing.

This team dynamic, which is fully expressed in training as well as off the field, is the result of Maines’ three-point triangle, which is put to the test as she hits the recruiting path. The coach affectionately referred to as a second mother by her players talks fervently about finding good athletes, students and people.

I’ve said this from the start: You can be a phenomenal tennis player, but if one of the other pieces isn’t there, it’s just not going to be the right fit, Maines said.

The teams that rely on international student athletes arise from the desire to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. Often times, the New York area’s top high school tennis players dream of playing in high schools, such as the Ivies or the Southern elites.

Playing all year round on outdoor courts and in front of ivy buildings is very attractive to domestic high school tennis recruits; Maines, UB’s record holder for winning singles and doubles, says she once wanted to play for a big program too.

With that in mind, Maines says she often has no choice but to look abroad to consistently win championships in our geographic region. The Bulls won the 2017 and 2018 MAC titles and went 4-0 in the fall this year. Other UB coaches, such as those of former football coach Lance Leipolds staff, have communicated similar recruiting strategies.

But Maines says she also looks abroad for an equally virtuous reason: Her international student-athletes are very proud of their academics.

Senior Hsin-Yuan Shih (black shirt) and junior Lolina Schietekat Sedas (grey shirt) share the field during a recent training session.

My philosophy as a coach is that you studentathlete, Maines said. You don’t just come here to play tennis. And that’s a big draw for many tennis players, especially our international ones. Typically, theyre very well educated children. So having academics first, that’s a big part.

The women’s tennis program last semester set a school record of 3,937 GPA and landed a six-player program record on the Academic All-MAC Team. But it’s not just outsiders who noticed; the athletes on the team have recognized and embraced their title as students.

Were nerds, said Lolina Schietekat Sedas, a junior major industrial engineer from Mexico City. When you’re in the same environment where everyone else studies, you feel like you need to study too.

We didn’t even know we were doing so well [until we saw our cumulative GPA]said Comlek. I am the laziest person ever and yet I still study sometimes [because of my teammates].

I’m not coming all the way here [to the U.S.] trying hard, said Gabriella Akopyan, a fifth-year business student from Yerevan, Armenia. Because all the athletes were super ambitious and that helps too.

The women’s tennis program has built a reputation as a high achiever in the classroom. Maines says recruiters many prospective student athletes now employ recruiters or recruiting agencies to help them with programs, only sending student athletes to its staff who are just as committed to the first part of that sentence as the last part.

Most kids send it out in the first email [their] SAT score or high school GPA, Maines said. If you’re not a good student, I don’t care how good a player you are. I don’t even go there.

Nikoleta Antoniou-Karademitrou, the team captain and a senior psychology major from Volos, Greece, says the group’s desire to succeed in the classroom stems from the privilege they receive as student athletes.

If you come as an international [student] and English exams, you appreciate the responsibility you have and you know you should work, so that’s what we do, she said. We all have career plans outside of athletics, so we try to achieve that.

This group is not just academically inclined; it’s also really tight and genius.

Comlek said that during trips to restaurants, Maines has to repeatedly silence them because they can be noisy. The team is also always singing, according to the athletes who bobbed their heads to the music during training while comparing tennis to ping pong.

Putting together a team full of international students is not without growing pains. Maines says her athletes often struggle with homesickness, and many crave food from their home countries, especially during their freshman year, when they live in dorm rooms and rarely have options outside of American fare.

But these athletes are greeted upon arrival in the US by a robust support system, in the form of their coaching staff, UB Athletics and, perhaps most importantly, their teammates.

The motto of the teams is STRONGER TOGETHER, something the Athletics department has since adopted. The program is led by four seniors Akopyan, Antoniou-Karademitrou, German-born Pia Schwarz and Taiwan-born Hsin-Yuan Shih, and four juniors. Only one player, communications major Mariana Carvajal Torres, is a sophomore.

Athletes rarely exchange; only a handful have left the Queen City in the past six years before graduating.

The players helped each other with their rsums and letters of intent, Maines says. They’re all involved, she said, referring to the group’s company.

Recently, Maines invited her team to her home for an annual Christmas celebration. While the athletes were excited to eat traditional meals and enjoy each other’s company, they had a particularly emblematic question: are we doing Secret Santa?

Yes, Maines said. Were doing Secret Santa.

They just really enjoy spending time together, Maines said. You don’t see that with every tennis team. When someone struggles, when someone succeeds, everyone gathers around them. The family feeling we have created despite being from all over the world is special and unique. We have a special group of young women.

