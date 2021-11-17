Field hockey Wilton stuns Darien in shootout of semi-final class L

NORWALK Chalk another win for the underdog Wilton field hockey team.

After 80 minutes of a scoreless game, No. 11 Wilton defeated No. 2 Darien 3-2 in a shootout in the CIAC Class L Semifinals Tuesday night at Testa Field in Norwalk.

It was the Warriors’ third straight win in the playoffs against a higher-ranking team, having taken No. 6 Staples 1-0 and No. 3 Hall 3-0 in the first two rounds.

Wilton (12-4-4-0) has embraced his underdog role.

We got into the playoffs as underdogs, No. 11 seed, and no one expected us to get too far, said Wilton coach Leon Kerr. But we decided to play on the 20th, and we did.





The 20th is, of course, the date of the state championship game and the Warriors will face No. 1 New Canaan (21-2-1-0) for the Class L crown in Wethersfield on Saturday. Wilton reached the state finals for the first time since 2015, when it defeated Cheshire for the Class L title.

The Warriors got a fantastic performance from sophomore goalkeeper Eva Filipponi (10 saves) and the defense as they slowed down Darien’s powerful attack (20-2-0-0). The Wave had defeated Wilton 5-0 on opening day, but the Warriors are playing at a different level in the state tournament.

It’s a little crazy how much we’ve progressed this season, said Filipponi. (The) Staples (win) has set us up for success and everyone has worked so hard. We just want to keep hurting people.

It was a bitter end to the season for FCIAC champions Darien, who had a 15-7 lead in shots and had a run of five consecutive penalty corners in the first half, but was unable to break through for a goal.

It was a great game, it was a physical game, and it could have gone either way in terms of regulation, said Darien coach Mo Minicus. We had a fair number of chances to score, just like them. Our defensive unit was great. It stinks, but it’s sport. I hate shootouts, but someone has to win.

In the shootout, the teams were tied 2-2 after Kaci Benoit and Morgan Massey scored for the Wave, and Abigail Dolan and Hannah Fitzgerald matched them for the Warriors.

In the final shots, Filipponi saved against Dariens Raina Johns, giving Wilton junior Charlotte Casiraghi a shot at the win.

Casiraghi made a move to the right, spun in front of goalkeeper Grace La Du and scored into the right side of the cage to secure the journey to the final.

I knew I had to make it for us to win, so I just visualized in my mind the ball going in, Casiraghi said. I kept it simple, did what I always do on my practice shots, and it went in. Honestly, this is all I could have asked for.

Kerr said having Casiraghi a key shot is what Wilton wants.

We wouldn’t want it any other way, said the coach. She is the player.

The Wave missed the chance to take control of the game in the first half, when they had a 9-2 lead in shots. That included a run of five straight penalty corners midway through the second quarter, but the Wiltons defense turned them back.

The best shot in that series came on a high shot from Kaci Benoit, but defender Megan Hanny knocked it down and the Warriors went away. Throughout Hanny’s backline unit, Ashleigh Masterson, Nola Ryder and Natasha Ring were unbreakable to Wilton.

Our defense is crazy, it’s so good, said Filipponi. I am so proud of each of them. I know I always have help at corners, with every shot on target, and there’s always someone there to get the ball out if I need it.

The Waves defense, which featured Johns, Benoit, Massey and Maddy Hult ahead of goalkeeper Lindsey Darby, also had a great night throwing a shutout.

They got up, said Minicus. Raina is a wall there, Kaci Benoit is everywhere, Morgan Massey was incredible with Maddy on the left. And on the other hand, their defense was physical, so we couldn’t attack much. If so, we just have to score at the corners and we didn’t succeed.

With one game left to play, Kerr said the Warriors aren’t going to change anything.

We were just going to do what we’ve been doing all season, the coach said. Just play our game and don’t worry about the umpires or the players of the other team. Once we play and run our game, we’ll be fine.

PLAYER OF THE GAME



Eva Filipponi, Wilton: The Warriors sophomore goalkeeper amassed 10 saves and came out big with a key stop in the shootout to set up the winning shot.

QUOTABLE

There is a lot of heart in this team and everyone is very, very eager to win. We’ve never done this before, we’ve never gone this far, so it really means a lot to everyone. We want to make it an unforgettable season for the seniors. Wiltons Charlotte Casiraghi

No. 11 WILTON 1, No. 2 DARIEN 0

WILTON 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

DARIEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Wilton wins 3-2 in shootout)

shooting: Wilton Targets: Abigail Dolan, Hannah Fitzgerald, Charlotte Casiraghi; Darien goals: Kaci Benoit, Morgan Massey.

Goalkeepers: W – Eva Filipponi 10 saves; D – Lindsey Darby 6 saves.

Facts: Wilton 12-4-4-0; Darien 20-2-0-0