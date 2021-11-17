Sports
Man who ‘cheated death twice’ attributes it to ‘luck and hard work’
Reaching the age of 50 is a milestone for anyone, but especially if you weren’t expected to survive until your teenage years.
Mark Allen, who lives in Widnes, recently celebrated his half-century, no mean feat for someone who has cheated death at least twice.
Mark was born with cystic fibrosis that causes lung damage and makes it difficult to breathe.
READ MORE:People living near ‘central investigation’ street say terror attack feels ‘unreal’
Mark had always defied all odds, despite several shaves, and said: When I was born, my parents were told I wouldn’t make it to my teenage years.
In his early thirties, Mark ended up chained to an oxygen device after surviving pneumonia while living in South Korea, which devastated his ravaged lungs.
The prospects were bleak.
Then, in the nick of time, in 2005, he was given the gift of life by a stranger whose untimely death led to the donation of a pair of lungs that kept him going for 16 years.
Mark, who will be eternally grateful to you, said: All I know is that he was a man and a year younger than me.
Part of him lives in me.
And maybe eight or ten more people with health problems have benefited from organ donations from that same person.
He hopes this thought will bring some comfort to the loved ones of the deceased.
The transplant gave Mark a new lease of life, but it wasn’t smooth sailing.
SIGN UP FOR A WIDNES AND RUNCORN NEWSLETTER
Nine months after the surgery, his body began to reject the new lungs, reducing their capacity to just 20%.
But Mark, a press officer for Halton Borough Council, has still managed to enjoy a full life, working full time, as well as socializing, playing sports, making music and attending gigs and festivals.
He has won numerous medals in table tennis in the British, European and World Transplant Games, including several golds.
He said: Your body adapts to a lower lung capacity.
It’s never easy, but it’s better than when I first encountered it.
Of course you have good and bad days.
Unfortunately, his challenges have grown as he now needs a kidney transplant as daily anti-rejection drugs have taken their toll.
Meanwhile, he has to undergo dialysis three times a week.
A friend of a friend has generously agreed to donate one of her kidneys, but the surgery has been delayed, first by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by a car accident that nearly killed Mark a second time in May.
The collision with a truck, on the Widnes side of the Silver Jubilee Bridge, has closed the crossing for a week due to a diesel leak.
Already weakened by his health, Mark was left unconscious in the intensive care unit at Warrington Hospital, leaving family and friends fearful that he had finally met his match.
Fortunately, Mark seems to have more lives than his family’s cats.
Thanks to the support of his mother Maureen and girlfriend Ela, he is slowly recovering and can finally return to work with a phased return.
Mark celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend with a performance at The Brindley, a small gathering at home and lunch in Liverpool.
To what does he attribute his survival on this earth?
Happiness and hard work.
It’s unfortunate that these things happened to me, but luckily it wasn’t worse.
Hard work as far as I have to be disciplined to keep myself as fit as possible given my reduced lung capacity.
That means walking, using my indoor bike and following a strict kidney diet.
You can’t let it eat you up – if you did it would be very depressing.
I would like to win some more European medals in table tennis, but I need to build up my stamina.
At the time of the collision at the Runcorn-Widnes Bridge, Cheshire Fire Brigade reported that crews had been called to a ramp off Desoto Road in Widnes shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday May 30 due to reports of a collision with a heavy lorry ( truck) and a car, causing a large amount of fuel to leak from the car onto the road.
Firefighters provided first aid and oxygen to the victim – Mark – in the car, before handing him over to the care of paramedics who rushed him to hospital in an ambulance.
Sources
2/ https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-who-cheated-death-twice-22181564
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]