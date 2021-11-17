Man who ‘cheated death twice’ attributes it to ‘luck and hard work’

Reaching the age of 50 is a milestone for anyone, but especially if you weren’t expected to survive until your teenage years.

Mark Allen, who lives in Widnes, recently celebrated his half-century, no mean feat for someone who has cheated death at least twice.

Mark was born with cystic fibrosis that causes lung damage and makes it difficult to breathe.

Mark had always defied all odds, despite several shaves, and said: When I was born, my parents were told I wouldn’t make it to my teenage years.

In his early thirties, Mark ended up chained to an oxygen device after surviving pneumonia while living in South Korea, which devastated his ravaged lungs.

The prospects were bleak.

Then, in the nick of time, in 2005, he was given the gift of life by a stranger whose untimely death led to the donation of a pair of lungs that kept him going for 16 years.









Mark, who will be eternally grateful to you, said: All I know is that he was a man and a year younger than me.

Part of him lives in me.

And maybe eight or ten more people with health problems have benefited from organ donations from that same person.

He hopes this thought will bring some comfort to the loved ones of the deceased.

The transplant gave Mark a new lease of life, but it wasn’t smooth sailing.

Nine months after the surgery, his body began to reject the new lungs, reducing their capacity to just 20%.

But Mark, a press officer for Halton Borough Council, has still managed to enjoy a full life, working full time, as well as socializing, playing sports, making music and attending gigs and festivals.

He has won numerous medals in table tennis in the British, European and World Transplant Games, including several golds.









He said: Your body adapts to a lower lung capacity.

It’s never easy, but it’s better than when I first encountered it.

Of course you have good and bad days.

Unfortunately, his challenges have grown as he now needs a kidney transplant as daily anti-rejection drugs have taken their toll.

Meanwhile, he has to undergo dialysis three times a week.









A friend of a friend has generously agreed to donate one of her kidneys, but the surgery has been delayed, first by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by a car accident that nearly killed Mark a second time in May.

The collision with a truck, on the Widnes side of the Silver Jubilee Bridge, has closed the crossing for a week due to a diesel leak.

Already weakened by his health, Mark was left unconscious in the intensive care unit at Warrington Hospital, leaving family and friends fearful that he had finally met his match.

Fortunately, Mark seems to have more lives than his family’s cats.

Thanks to the support of his mother Maureen and girlfriend Ela, he is slowly recovering and can finally return to work with a phased return.

Mark celebrated his 50th birthday over the weekend with a performance at The Brindley, a small gathering at home and lunch in Liverpool.

To what does he attribute his survival on this earth?

Happiness and hard work.

It’s unfortunate that these things happened to me, but luckily it wasn’t worse.

Hard work as far as I have to be disciplined to keep myself as fit as possible given my reduced lung capacity.

That means walking, using my indoor bike and following a strict kidney diet.

You can’t let it eat you up – if you did it would be very depressing.

I would like to win some more European medals in table tennis, but I need to build up my stamina.









At the time of the collision at the Runcorn-Widnes Bridge, Cheshire Fire Brigade reported that crews had been called to a ramp off Desoto Road in Widnes shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday May 30 due to reports of a collision with a heavy lorry ( truck) and a car, causing a large amount of fuel to leak from the car onto the road.

Firefighters provided first aid and oxygen to the victim – Mark – in the car, before handing him over to the care of paramedics who rushed him to hospital in an ambulance.