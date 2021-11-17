Chris Del Conte’s Endorsement for Sarkisian, Coaching Staff





AUSTIN (KXAN) University of Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte came out on Tuesday to strongly support Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff in his weekly Forty Acres Insider newsletter. “I know they were all very disappointed, and a lot is being said, but this is not the time to shatter or tear apart in any way. We need to stay positive and stay united as a Longhorn family. We know better days are ahead,” Del Conte wrote. Everyone upset: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Kansas loss and moving on to West Virginia

Del Conte’s weekly update on the events surrounding Longhorn’s athletics went straight to the topic of the football team’s performance after the historic loss at home to Kansas, urging fans to continue to support the program. The loss extended Texas’ losing streak to five games. 1956 was the last time the Longhorns lost five games in a row. “None of us expected what to do next, but that’s why we hired him [Sarkisian] and a great staff to enable us to build a foundation for long-term success. Our Longhorns must continue to learn and grow in these challenging times. We can be by their side to help them through it,” wrote Del Conte. Del Conte echoed a similar note heard at Sarkisian’s press conference on Monday, citing roster exhaustion and depth, injuries and even a flu outbreak as some of the issues affecting Texas football performance. Del Conte said 25 players missed some training last week because of the flu. In the newsletter, Del Conte pointed out huge gaps in the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes, writing that nearly 50% of players from those two highly regarded classes are no longer with the team. Del Conte wrote that the UT is missing 33% of the players from the last four classes. Those numbers match what Sarkisian said Monday. Texas could have a roster full of new faces next season. Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson out for the season

“I could easily see us next season with 33 new stock players on our team,” Sarkisian said. “This is not to blame or make excuses; it’s just factual that we have some real depth problems. As the injuries mount, it gets even more noticeable,” Del Conte wrote. Starting running back Bijan Robinson and starting defensive back Josh Thompson have been out with injuries this season. Texas heads to West Virginia this week and needs two wins in the last two games to qualify for the bowl.

