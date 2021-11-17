Justin Fuente Is Leaving Virginia Tech’s Head Soccer Coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. Justin Fuente is out and Virginia Tech is looking for a new head football coach, according to a school press release Tuesday morning.

Whit Babcock, the director of athletics for Virginia Tech, has announced that the university and Justin Fuente have mutually agreed to part ways.

Babcock said a national search for Fuentes replacement is underway. Until a new coach is chosen, JC Price will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.

We sincerely appreciate the contributions Coach Fuente has made to our soccer program and the positive impact he has made on our student athletes during his time at Virginia Tech, said Babcock. While it is never easy to change things, I believe that for our football program to achieve the kind of continued success expected at Virginia Tech, the time has come for new leadership in our football program. …I am very confident that I can identify and hire a new head coach who can build on our rich history and winning tradition.

You can read Fuentes’ full statement below:

On behalf of Jenny and our family, I would like to thank President Sands, Whit and the entire Virginia Tech community for the opportunity to lead this football program for six seasons. To the many incredible young men I had the privilege of coaching, so many of you have made a lasting impact on our families. I can’t thank you enough for your dedication and commitment to doing your very best, whether that was on the field, in the classroom, or in your personal life. To the wonderful assistant coaches and support staff at Virginia Tech, I can’t express how much I appreciated all your work and all your sacrifices. It takes so many dedicated, hardworking and loyal people behind the scenes to keep a football program running smoothly. Thank you. To all of the donors who have recently committed to making substantial contributions to Virginia Tech Football, please know the importance of your commitment. So many improvements have been made to point our facilities and the overall student-athlete experience in the right direction. Thanks to Hokie Nation fans. I would like to encourage all of you to support this football team, your support means so much to all of them. Finally, to Jenny, Cecilia, Caroline, Charlotte and the rest of our family, thank you for your unwavering love and support. We have all been in this together and we will continue to do this together as we move forward in the next step of our journey. We leave Blacksburg with many fond memories, but above all, our family cherishes the many relationships that have been formed and will continue to exist forever. To all those players, coaches and staff who are still fighting on, know that the Fuente family is always cheering for you. Justin Font

This is an extremely difficult circumstance, especially before the season ended, said Dr. Tim Sands, president of Virginia Tech. I support and have full confidence in Whits’ leadership and appreciate his commitment to putting the interests of the players and the program first.

Fuente had a record of 43-31 in his six seasons with the Hokies. He also holds a career record of 69-54 over 10 seasons as an FBS head coach.

WSLS 10 spoke to students on campus and they all shared the same general feeling about the split between Fuente and Virginia Tech: unfortunate but necessary.

I’m actually quite glad I got Fuente, said one recent graduate.

I can definitely see more people leaving at halftime from the first game and throughout the rest of the home games. And I heard Fire Fuente’s chants at the games, said college student Brandon Smith.

We need someone, someone who isn’t Fuente. I feel bad for him, but Fuente didn’t do the job, said a Virginia Tech sophomore.

The feelings are all mutual, the losses too much and the victories too few.