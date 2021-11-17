Shocked tennis star Osaka writes: Where is Peng Shuai?

Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she was shocked to learn of a co-player who has been silent since he made an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in China.

The former Japanese No. 1 ranking, four-time big winner posted on social media on Wednesday to join those wondering where is Peng Shuai?

In a Twitter post under the hashtag WhereIsPengShuai Osaka wrote: “I’m not sure if you’ve been following the news, but I was recently notified of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after she revealed she was sexually assaulted. Censorship is never okay costs.”

The 24-year-old Osaka, who has not played at the tour level since her US Open title defense ended in a third-round loss in September, said she hoped Peng and her family are “safe and okay”.

“I am in shock at the current situation,” she wrote, “and I am sending love and light her way.”

Other leading players, including No. 1 men’s Novak Djokovic, and organizers of the women’s and men’s professional tennis tours, have called for a full investigation into the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion’s charges.

Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post earlier this month that a former deputy prime minister had forced her to have sex despite repeated denials. The post has been removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, and China’s fully state-controlled media has suppressed all coverage of the matter.

Reports of the allegations circulated abroad for more than a week before WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon issued a statement saying, “Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored.”

“Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

The men’s tour followed Monday, with ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi saying tennis authorities were “deeply concerned about the uncertainty over the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai.”

“We are encouraged by the recent assurances that the WTA has received that it is safe and accountable, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Gaudenzi said. “Separately, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai.”

Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister and member of the ruling Communist Parties’ all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her into sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. She said Zhang’s wife was guarding the door during the incident.

Her post also said that they had sex once seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that.

As is common for retired Chinese officials, 75-year-old Zhang disappeared from view after his 2018 retirement and he is not known to have any intimate professional or political connections with current leaders.

Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She was a semifinalist in singles at the US Open in 2014. Peng has not played at the highest level since the Qatar Open last February years before restrictions were imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peng also played in three Olympics in 2008, 2012, and 2016, but the International Olympic Committee is silent on her allegations. The IOC and China will host the Beijing Winter Olympics from February 4.

Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official since the #MeToo movement took hold in China in 2018, before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year.

When asked about Pengs’ allegation at a daily briefing earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “I have not heard from the case and it is not a diplomatic matter.”