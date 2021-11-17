TENNIS/Osaka concerned about Pengs’ whereabouts after assault allegations





Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka said she was concerned about the whereabouts of fellow tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since she made allegations of sexual assault against a former Chinese deputy prime minister. Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, said on social media earlier this month that Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Standing Committee of China’s Politburo, forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The global tennis community is alarmed that Peng has not been seen since the post, and on Monday the governing body of men’s tennis (ATP) backed the Womens Tennis Associations (WTA) call for China to investigate the allegations. I was recently notified of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after she revealed she had been sexually assaulted, Japans Osaka said. Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and okay. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai. WTA chief Simon told the New York Times on Sunday that no one at the Tour spoke to Peng directly, but that he had been assured by the Chinese Tennis Association that she was safe and not under any physical threat. The Chinese Tennis Association did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Peng, 35, was the first Chinese player to top the world rankings when she was number one in doubles in 2014. She won doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Zhang, now 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2013 and 2018 and served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.

