Green Bay Packers take over OLB Tipa Galeai from practice squad, place OLB Whitney Mercilus on IR





The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they: have signed Tipa Galea from the practice squad to fill the void of Whitney Mercilus, their pass-rusher who was placed on an injured reserve due to a biceps injury who played against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Mercilus was released earlier this season by the Houston Texans and was picked up by the Packers after they were short of outside linebackers due to multiple injuries. Mercilus, after the injuries of ZaDarius Smith, Randy Ramsey and Chauncey Rivers, is the fourth outside linebacker to hit IR for Green Bay in 2021. Galeai was picked up in 2020 as an athletic, but undersized, uneducated free agent. He saw Week 1 playtime against the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s opener, but never played another regular season game for the team in 2020. For the most part he was on the Packers practice squad during his professional career, but it’s worth noting that he was on the roster for his preseason performance until late summer. Recently, Galeai has been named as a protected practice squad by the team. The team also signed outside linebacker LaDarius Hamilton, who was released from the teams’ 53-man roster last week, and Kerrith Whyte, who recently worked for the team, back to the practice squad. Defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai was fired from the practice squad as a corresponding move, leaving RJ McIntosh and Abdullah Anderson as the teams that kept defensive linemen on the practice squad. Hamilton, who had seen reruns of the regular season until Mercilus passed him on the depth chart, is somewhat of a surprise that Galeai will be knocked off the 53-man roster. Hamilton was signed by the team’s Tampa Bay practice squad after ZaDarius Smith was placed on the injured reserve and played 43 defensive snaps from week 5 to week 7. Whyte was signed after the injuries suffered by Aaron Jones and Kylin Hill, leaving just two healthy running backs on the Packers 53-man roster. Assume Whytes, now fellow Packers practice squad bringing back Ryquell Armstead, is somehow being activated by the practice squad for this week’s game against the Vikings.

