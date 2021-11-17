Sports
The Fantasy Football Usage Report: Week 11 Waiver, Swap, and Drop Candidates | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts
Volume is king in Fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players should play more or less depending on their role. It’s a great way to know who is outperforming (selling high) and underperforming (buying low) based on historical data tied to metrics that we know drive volume.
- Overall violation: Which teams drive winning volume and efficiency in game scripts
- quarterbacks: How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is upside down for their guns?
- To run: Which backs handle early downs, short haul and passing downs?
- Tight ends: Who drives sufficient routes and achieves critical goals per route thresholds?
- Recipients: Which receivers are in most routes and generally operate within the violation?
WEEK 10 TAKE AWAY
Waiver Wire
– QB Cam Newton should take over as starter in week 11. He offers the hasty advantage we’re looking for and gets a significant upgrade in weapons compared to his time in New England last season. FAB: 5-10%
– RB AJ Dillon will handle an almost every-down roll as Aaron Jones recovers from a mild MCL sprain. Expect Dillon to see 75% of rush attempts and 5-10% of targets as a low-end RB1. FAB: 50%+
– RB Wayne Gallman split work with Mike Davis after Cordarrelle Patterson left the game (high ankle sprain). He handled 80% of the hasty attempts, while Davis saw more passing work. FAB: 2-5%
– WR Tre’Quan Smith has two top-36 finishes in the last three games and leads the team in routes in the last two games. FAB: 2-5%
– TE Gerald Everett has overtaken Will Dissly and is the most important tight end in Seattle. FAB: 2-5%
– See suggestions below for reissue waivers under each team: Justin Fields, Elijah Moore, Michael Gallup, from Jefferson, Mark Ingram II, Ramondre Stevenson, Jeff Wilson Jr.
Sell high
– RB Joe Mixon (reissue) has three top five finishes in his last four games and is the RB4, but his underlying use and efficiency indicate that he is most likely a touchdown dependent high-end RB2.
Buy low
– RB Miles Sanders is a speculative buy-low at an RB3 price tag thanks to the Eagles’ renewed commitment to the run. Worst case scenario, he’s on a commission and equals his previous production because of the bigger hasty pie. At best, it claims almost any downward roll to provide above-expected returns.
– TE Mike Gesickic‘s usage remains elite despite the two recent box score duds. He is a top six tight end with a No. 1 overall advantage every week.
Upgrade
– RB Mark Ingram II is in an all-in-one role as long as Alvin Kamara is out. He is a high end RB2.
– WR DeVonta Smith becomes a target funnel for Jalen Hurts, and his underlying WR2 use shines through for the past two weeks. Passing volume is lower in Philadelphia, but efficiency is higher for the rookie. It’s a high-end WR3.
– W.R. Keenan Allen has three consecutive 30%-plus-target-share games. This one was only a matter of time. He is approaching WR1 status.
– TE Dan Arnold is Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target, with a 20% target share in consecutive matches. Its use is near the elite route (80%) and TPRR (20%) thresholds we covet. He’s a low-end TE1 that could push higher.
Downgrades
– QB Jalen hurts has averaged nearly 100 yards less per game over the last three games. He remains the second most involved quarterback in designed hasty attempts, but the big pass game crest is gone. He is a low end QB1.
Data Notes and Acronyms:
1st/2nd = First and second downs
LDD = long down and distance (third and fourth down with three or more yards to go)
SDD = short down and distance (second, third, and fourth down with two or fewer yards to go)
i5 = within the five-yard line
2MIN = two minute offense (hurry up offense)
Close = score within three points
lead = lead by four points or more
track = trailing by four points or more
plays = including split usage fines and tariffs
Pass Play = all dropbacks (i.e. attempts, sacks, and scrambles)
ADOT = average depth of target
Airyards = ADOT multiplied by goals
TT = average time to throw
PA = play action
PA targets = percentage of player’s goals that came with play action
Fantasy ends = until Sunday evening competition
YPRR = yards per route performed
TPRR = goals per route performed
EZ = End zone
ABOVE = time of possession
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Team ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Skip the game script
|Run by gamescript
|Play by game
|Plays per minute
|time of possession
|Pass Rank
|Run rank
|Trail Pass
|Close
|Lead Pass
|trail run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|19
|24
|9
|30
|3
|28
|13
|20
|5
|20
|13
Pass-volume environment: Arm
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run trends: Balanced
The Cardinals trailed by four or more points 95% of the season, but had no starting and reserve quarterbacks for much of the game.
quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|A POINT
|Custom Comp%
|TT
|YPA
|Play action
|Designed Rush Att
|scrambles
|to fail
|i5 Att
|PPR ranking
|Kyler Murray
|8
|8.7
|74%
|2.55
|8.3
|27%
|26%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|25
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|8.4
|81%
|2.80
|8.9
|37%
|12%
|4%
|6%
|21%
|10
|Colt McCoy
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|3.5
|92%
|2.36
|9.6
|41%
|16%
|3%
|7%
|0%
|14
|10
|8.8
|65%
|2.06
|5.4
|35%
|5%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|31
|YTD
|5.9
|80%
|2.22
|7.7
|38%
|5%
|2%
|8%
|0%
|42
|Chris Streveler
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|4.8
|67%
|2.56
|4.0
|8%
|5%
|8%
|17%
|0%
|33
|YTD
|4.8
|67%
|2.56
|4.0
|8%
|1%
|8%
|17%
|0%
|58
Rest of the season:
walk back
|Player
|Week
|snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|goals
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR ranking
|James Conner
|8
|37%
|26%
|30%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|100%
|11%
|0%
|20
|9
|77%
|55%
|66%
|19%
|25%
|75%
|100%
|90%
|–
|1
|10
|84%
|53%
|61%
|13%
|20%
|83%
|–
|91%
|–
|19
|YTD
|49%
|43%
|32%
|5%
|12%
|68%
|57%
|31%
|17%
|11
|Chase Edmonds
|8
|59%
|37%
|58%
|13%
|19%
|67%
|0%
|89%
|100%
|19
|9
|1%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|72
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|49%
|26%
|50%
|12%
|20%
|27%
|14%
|65%
|83%
|25
|There’s Benjamin
|8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|24%
|24%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|10%
|–
|34
|10
|27%
|32%
|19%
|3%
|14%
|33%
|–
|18%
|–
|53
|YTD
|5%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|8%
|10%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|96
trend: Conner solidified his all-down status with Chase Edmonds out of the lineup, handling 84% of the snaps and most of the SDD and LDD work.
Rest of the season:
- Edmonds: low end RB2 on return
- conner: low-end RB1 while Edmonds is out; touchdown dependent low-end RB2 after
- Benjamin: stash RB5 while Edmonds is out
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|goals
|A POINT
|airports
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th targets down
|PA targets
|PPR ranking
|Deandre Hopkins
|WR
|8
|25%
|22%
|6%
|21.0
|16%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|52
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|72%
|18%
|16%
|13.0
|26%
|36%
|19%
|37%
|26
|AJ Green
|WR
|8
|95%
|23%
|26%
|11.6
|34%
|100%
|14%
|13%
|39
|9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10
|78%
|19%
|17%
|10.0
|23%
|50%
|14%
|0%
|92
|YTD
|80%
|17%
|16%
|12.4
|26%
|27%
|14%
|33%
|40
|Christian Kirko
|WR
|8
|78%
|21%
|19%
|12.7
|28%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|51
|9
|97%
|21%
|23%
|9.0
|45%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|16
|10
|92%
|25%
|30%
|5.0
|21%
|0%
|43%
|22%
|28
|YTD
|77%
|21%
|20%
|11.6
|29%
|23%
|17%
|30%
|23
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|8
|53%
|16%
|10%
|15.3
|17%
|0%
|14%
|67%
|101
|9
|75%
|13%
|12%
|15.3
|38%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|37
|10
|83%
|4%
|3%
|10.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|122
|YTD
|21%
|9%
|2%
|14.6
|4%
|0%
|1%
|86%
|157
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|8
|70%
|15%
|13%
|-2.5
|-4%
|0%
|14%
|25%
|67
|9
|88%
|19%
|19%
|-1.0
|-4%
|0%
|33%
|40%
|48
|10
|36%
|33%
|13%
|9.5
|18%
|0%
|14%
|25%
|73
|YTD
|52%
|24%
|15%
|2.0
|4%
|5%
|15%
|30%
|47
|Zach Ertz
|AT
|8
|70%
|16%
|13%
|4.3
|6%
|0%
|14%
|50%
|14
|9
|84%
|19%
|19%
|0.8
|3%
|0%
|33%
|40%
|29
|10
|83%
|21%
|20%
|10.2
|29%
|50%
|29%
|33%
|11
|YTD
|28%
|20%
|7%
|6.5
|5%
|5%
|18%
|42%
|11
Selling high/monitoring: Ertz eclipsed the 80% route barrier for the second game, but 66% of his routes came out of the slot. That could change once Hopkins returns, given how often Kirk also operates from within. Additionally, Ertz rarely opens up to single-person coverage (27%), while Kirk is second on the team behind Hopkins at 40% and Kirk leads the team in open rate versus single-person press coverage (44%).
Rest of the season:
- Hopkins: low end WR1
- Kirk: boom-bust WR3
- Vegetable: low end WR3
- Moor: stash WR5
- Edge: high end TE2
ATLANTA FALCONS
