Peng Shuai: Naomi Osaka Joins Chorus of International Concern for Chinese Tennis Star





“Censorship is never OK at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way,” Osaka said as part of a Twitter account -declaration. on Tuesday.

She included the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

Peng, one of China’s most recognizable tennis stars, accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex in his home three years ago, according to screenshots from a since-deleted social media post dated Nov. 2.

Peng’s post on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like platform, was taken down within 30 minutes of publication, with Chinese censors rushing into action to wipe out any mention of the accusation online.

Peng has not been seen in public since the accusation and her whereabouts have not been made public. Her Weibo account, which has more than half a million followers, is still blocked from searchers on the platform. A growing number of international athletes have expressed concern about Peng. Tennis legend and 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King said on Twitter: “Hopefully that Peng Shuai is found safe and that her allegations are fully investigated.” And former world No. 1 Chris Evert said: “These allegations are deeply disturbing.” “I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated,” she said in a tweet. On Sunday, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) called on the Chinese government to investigate the allegations, insisting that the former top doubles player should be “heard, not censored”. In a pronunciation , WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Peng’s allegations were “deeply concerning”, adding that the allegations should be investigated “completely, fairly, transparently and without censorship.” “Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored,” Simon said. “Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.” The ATP Tour, a top global men’s tennis tour, said in a statement Monday that it was “encouraged by WTA’s recent commitments that (Peng) is safe and responsible and will continue to monitor the situation closely.” No further details were provided as to the accuracy of the warranties – or who provided them. “Individually, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in the statement. Zhang, 75, served on the ruling Communist Party’s seven-member Politiburo Standing Committee, the country’s highest leadership body, from 2012 to 2017 during the first term of office of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He retired as Deputy Prime Minister in 2018. In the post, which reads like an open letter to Zhang, the 35-year-old tennis star claims to have been in a relationship over an intermittent period of at least 10 years. “Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your house to force me to have sex with you?” she wrote. Peng said she had no evidence to prove her allegations, claiming that Zhang was always afraid she would record things. “I couldn’t describe how disgusting I was, and how many times I wondered if I’m still human? I feel like a walking corpse,” Peng wrote. CNN cannot independently verify Peng’s post and has approached both her and the Chinese State Council, which handles press inquiries for the central government, for comment. Former Czech American tennis player Martina Navratilova said she supported the WTA’s call for an investigation. “A very strong stance from the WTA – and the right attitude,” she says wrote on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/tennis/peng-shuai-naomi-osaka-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos