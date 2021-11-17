Fairmont Area girls hockey ice Waseca, 7-2 | News, Sports, Jobs





FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Area penalty-kill unit defied all mathematical odds by turning a one-player deficit on the ice into three goals on Tuesday night. Mackenzie Householder produced a game-best hat-trick, Brooklyn Murphy scored two goals and Hannah Goerndt provided one goal and two assists to lead the hometown Cardinals to a 7-2 Big South Conference hockey win over the Waseca Bluejays at the Martin County Arena. “We didn’t work on our penalty kill any more this week than usual in training,” said Fairmont Area head coach Ashley Olson. “Tonight our penalty kill seemed to be what we needed to get the puck into the net.” Murphy, an eighth-class attacker, scored the Cardinals’ first 4-on-5 goal to give the home team a quick 1-0 lead with 13:47 left in the opening period. Murphy worked the left corner and finally stopped with a twisting shot – the first goal in just her second game at the varsity level. Hannah Goerndt then doubled the Fairmont Area margin by maneuvering around the right-hand post and knocking the puck off the pipe, the ricochet bouncing off the back of the Waseca goalkeeper to find the webbing with 1:39 left before the break. Forty seconds later, Madelyn Malecha cut the Bluejays’ hole in half by turning Madalyn Benson’s shot from the Cardinals’ netminder into a 2-1 tie. “We definitely had some gritty, before-the-net goals tonight that the fans really couldn’t cheer for, because they couldn’t see straight away if we had scored,” said Olson, laughing. Bella Larson then scored Fairmont Area’s second shorthanded goal at 2:47 PM in the second period. Hannah Goerndt rushed to the right wing, threw the puck into the net and watched as Larson tipped him past Waseca goalkeeper Ilamay Draheim for a 3-1 lead. Householder, who scored both of the Cardinals’ goals in last Thursday’s season opening, pushed home with a backhanded putback shot from her first attempt to extend the home team lead to 4-1 with 11:29 left in center frame. . Emma Keith answered for Waseca by following a second block from Fairmont Area Rachel O’Connor and squeezing her shot into the right leg at 4:35. Murphy and Householder then put the game away by combining for three goals in the third segment. Murphy blocked Hannah Goerndt’s cross at 12:11 AM before Householder had a steal in his pocket, faked a shot and threw the cake over Draheim’s left shoulder for a short-lived top shelf goal at 8:15 -sign. Householder added an ice-hugging low liner from the curb with just 3:40 remaining in regulation to complete her hat-trick. O’Connor turned away 15 shots to take home the win for the Cardinals, while Draheim recorded a game-high 40 stops to take the loss to the Bluejays. Fairmont Area (1-0-1) plays host to Rochester Mayo in a Saturday no-conference at 1:00 PM at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont. Waseca (0-2) plays host to Worthington in a conference match at 1 p.m. Saturday. Waseca 1-1-0-2 Fairmont 2-3-7 Scoring plays 1st period FA–Brooklyn Murphy (unassisted), SH., 13:47. FA–Hannah Goerndt (unassisted), 1:39. WAS–Madelyn Malecha (Madalyn Benson), 0:59. 2nd period FA – Bella Larson (Hannah Goerndt), SH., 14:47. FA–Mackenzie Householder (unassisted), 11:29. WAS–Emma Keith (unassisted), 4:35. 3rd period FA–Brooklyn Murphy (Hannah Goerndt), 12:11. FA–Mackenzie Householder (unassisted), SH., 8:15. FA–Mackenzie Householder (unassisted), 3:40. Shots on target: Fairmont Area 16-16-15-47; Waseca 5-9-3–17. Rescues: Rachel O’Connor (FA) 15; Ilamay Draheim (WA) 40. Sanctions: Fairmont Area 4-for-8 minutes; Waseca 1-for-2 minutes. Power Plays: Waseca 0-for-4; Fairmont area 0-1. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

