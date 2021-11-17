Paddler Archana Kamath strikes her belts with attacking, lunging passes

Archana Kamath took a quick half step forward as she started to grab the ball at the table. The action suggested she hammer a forehand return of service. Indeed, that’s how the opponent from Puerto Rico also read it. Instead, the Bangalore girl pushed the ball back into play, with touches of side and back spin, and Adriana Diaz, a little late to react, waved and missed.

Kamath raised her hand to high-five her doubles partner Manika Batra, but Batra, the more experienced of the two, realized the gravity of what had happened and hugged the youngster. Together they had just won the World Table Tennis Contender doubles title in Lasko, Slovenia Kamath’s first-ever tour-level crown.

We just played in the present and saved those four game points in the third set, Kamath says, recalling the winning moment in the 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 win in the final less than two weeks ago. I’m just glad I won the title and got rid of the goal. It’s still a long way from where I want to be, but this is a boost and shows that I’m on that path.

Archana Kamath in action. (Photo by Remy Gros/ITTF)

It’s been a few days, but Kamath has finally come to terms with what she’s accomplished. And in a memorable place, she also won her first title.

Lasko, a small spa town in Eastern Slovenia, is located at the foot of Hum Hill on the banks of the Savinja River. Nearly 7,000 km away in Bangalore, Kamath’s mother Anuradha is pretty sure that despite the town’s scenic beauty, the 21-year-old wouldn’t have gone sight-seeing.

When I traveled with her in her younger days, wherever we were, it was mostly just the airport, the hotel, the stadium. That’s it, says Anuradha, an ophthalmologist like her husband Girish.

You give Archana a task, be it academics or her table tennis, and work on it with full attention. Whenever we went to tournaments in India or abroad, she was just interested in the game. Even if she is lost and out of the event, Shell still wants to go to the stadium to watch the remaining matches. She’s not interested in anything else that might distract her.

Archana Kamath in Mixed International Team Round of 16, 3rd Youth Olympic Games. in 2018, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The determination to focus on her sport and eliminate distractions has led her to keep a short haircut.

It’s easier to manage and very comfortable for me, she says. Her mother adds: It’s so short that she doesn’t need hairpins or headbands. She has even worn the same earrings for the past 12-13 ears. She is so focused on her sport.

Early days and development

Kamath may not be interested in playing tourist but it was on a trip to Mangalore to meet her uncle when she was nine when she first started taking up the sport.

He had a table at his house and started playing with my brother and me, she says.

When we went back to Bangalore, my brother went for coaching and dragged me with him. Within a few years I started playing pretty well and started winning. Then I became addicted.

In 2011, she won both the U12 and U18 state championships. By the time she was 14, she had already won the U21 national title. In 2018, she defeated Batra to win the senior title. Now, ranked 123 in the world, she is the No. 3 in India.

Off the field she is a very calm person, but she has a very aggressive playing style, explains 2008 Olympian Neha Aggarwal. She has become a much fitter player in recent years, which benefits that style. And it’s not like she just has a big forehand and that’s it. There has been a big improvement in the power she gets on the backhand as well. She is much more focused on her game.

Her talent has not gone unnoticed. This year she has been signed up by the German Bundesliga club TTG Bingen Mnster Sarmsheim.

Kamath has come a long way from where she started. At the time, in her early teens, her mother had to quit her practice as an ophthalmologist in order to travel with her.

Anuradha had prioritized travel with her young daughter, largely sacrificing her own practice in her prime, as Archana needed a guardian to travel to tournaments. Today, Anuradha has more time to work at the clinic that she and her husband run. After all, Kamath has a dedicated team to look after her coach Brett Clark and Swachand Astekar as her fitness trainer. And help her get even more awards.