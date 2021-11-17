Racism in cricket: Majid Haq & Qasim Sheikh want more done in Scotland

Majid Haq won 209 caps for Scotland from 2002-15

Record wicket taker Majid Haq has called for an investigation into racism in Scottish cricket as both he and former team-mate Qasim Sheikh revealed they had been mistreated during their careers.

Haq, 38, has represented Scotland more than 200 times but stopped playing after being sent home from the 2015 World Cup. At the time, he hinted that he felt victimized on the basis of race.

“As an ethnic minority cricketer you have to perform twice as well as a white counterpart to get the same opportunities,” he told BBC Scotland.

“Considering how many Asians are playing, is there enough representation in the national team? In the age groups it’s pretty good, but once you get to the higher level they seem to fall away.”

“I think Cricket Scotland is trying to do something, but there is still a lot to do. We need an investigation.

“How many ethnic minorities are there on the board of Cricket Scotland? How many are on the coaching staff? How many are there at the highest level umpires?”

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that English cricket is “institutional” racist and another former Scottish international, Sheikh, shares some of those concerns.

“As someone who has played a lot of cricket in England and around the world, I can certainly empathize with much of what has been said by Azeem Rafiq,” he told BBC Scotland. “It’s just a shame it’s taking until 2021 for these issues to air.

“The biggest problem for me is acceptance and that these things are seen as jest. The perpetrators of discrimination often don’t realize the effect it can have on a person.

“Over the past week or so people have contacted me and stressed that they have reported racism through club cricket in Scotland and often found it fell on deaf ears.”

Qasim Sheikh batting for Scotland at Lords in 2008

Sheikh, 37, said he was racially abused while playing at the age of 15 but that his teammates supported him. He also insisted that “the majority” of the people he played with were very inclusive.

However, he revealed that there were incidents where he felt uncomfortable.

“With regard to the dressing room in Scotland, it takes me back to 2010 when me and a few other teammates from Asian backgrounds were referred to as ‘you’ on quite a few occasions,” he said. said.

“I look back on that now and it doesn’t sit well with me. I wouldn’t want my children to be called that. I was born and raised in Glasgow. I have a Scottish mother, a Pakistani father and I am proud to have a to be Scottish Pakistani.

“In addition, there were never any other racist comments. It has to get better, but I can’t compare that state of affairs at Cricket Scotland with what happened in Yorkshire. It is quite a big difference.”

Cricket Scotland told the BBC they would not discuss individual cases, but those would be part of the equal treatment action plan they launched this week.

As part of that, they will set up a private hotline to encourage people to report instances of racism.

Cricket Scotland President Sue Strachan told Good Morning Scotland “we need to find out what the problems are. Until we hear about people’s experiences, we don’t know what’s going on out there”.