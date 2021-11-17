Lower Dauphin’s Field Hockey Eliminates Central York 3-2 in OT and Advances to 3A PIAA Championship Round

Lower Dauphin’s firing squad was in full force on Tuesday, taking 19 shots on target, but it took an extra two minutes and 40 seconds to finalize the win.

The 3-2 win over Central York secures the Falcons trip to Saturday’s 3A PIAA Championship game. They play against the defending 3A field hockey champion Emmaus at Whitehall High School at 3 p.m.

I feel so excited, said sophomore Avery Pollock. I’m glad we were able to get the win.

The semifinal game, a battle between two District 3 field hockey teams, included all the theater you’d hope for at this point in the tournament. Outside the gates, the Falcons scored on their third corner.

Pollock struck in a goal, a reverse shot, only about six minutes into the game.

The goal not only boosted the Falcons, but also the Panthers, who controlled much of the second quarter. Central York were able to take two of their three corners during the second, as well as a convenient penalty stroke.

Victoria Whitehead was about to take a shot against Falcons goalkeeper Payton Killian when she was hindered by a Lower Dauphin defender. Whitehead’s shot was taken away, but returned to her in a penalty stroke.

Grace Harrold, taking the penalty shot, balanced the game with a high and left tap.

The third was a toss-up. The Panthers applied defensive pressure from stopping corner shots to closing off the right lane, something Pollock said took a while to figure out how to counter.

They were really packing the line, so we had to use a lot of 3D skills to get past it, Pollock said. So I think once we got that down, I was able to keep it in the field.

The 3D skills she talks about include dropping the ball over their sticks and using small lifts to create forward motion.

After a sideline fight in the third, it looked like Central York would go to their offensive side, but then senior captain Paige Bitting did what she did best and stole the ball back.

Bitting positioned himself to scan the entire field and sent a flat pass into the correct alley within seconds. Maddy Weaver read the pass, cut for the ball and dribbled it at top speed to the center of the field near the top of the circle, where she found Katelyn Strawser.

Strawser received the ball, found a burst of power and turned her stick to slam the ball into the cage. The goal gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead.

Then, Sydney Valdes, the Panthers-goalie, stubbornly didn’t give up the Falcons in the third inning. Valdes, who amassed 16 saves during the game, played with confidence, stepping out of her cage and challenging forward. She was able to get a few calls in her favor.

The Panthers found their next chance to score in their third corner of the night in the fourth with just over 7 minutes left in the game.

Despite the Falcons fighting to get the ball into their attacking circle and firing off four consecutive shots, York’s central defense collected the ball and sent it back to their attacking circle, where the Panthers got the corner.

The Harrold Panthers again tied the game at 2-2. Harrold fired a powerful shot from the top of the circle.

Neither team was able to oust the other in regulation. So they headed for another overtime which ended like the previous respective victories both teams had in the quarter finals.

I wasn’t too happy about that, Pollock said. I was hoping we could finish the game in regular time. But we know how to make it happen. So I had every confidence that we would succeed.

The 10-minute period was not too long. It was somewhat reminiscent of the Falcons’ victory over Downingtown West. Strawser walked into the circle, fired and Pollock stuck her stick on the ball in the air to make sure it was a goal.

I think everyone played great, Strawser said. Were very confident in our skills. When we got stuck, we knew we were able to get the job done. And that’s exactly what we did.

Lower Dauphin head coach Linda Kreiser said she was not surprised by how well York Central played.

These are state playoffs, Kreiser said. Since you’ve been at this for a long time, you know that when you go to states, every game is a competitive game because they’re good teams. You expect it to be close. And you expect to have to work overtime. The girls have been practicing hard.

Kreiser said her girls play against her coaching staff during training sessions and are working on getting ready, which she said they are.

That’s what you live for, Kreiser said. I have so much respect for Emmaus and their coach Sue Butz-Stavin. And it’s a real honor to play against her team. We were looking forward to it and we really want to give them a great game.

Lower Dauphin 3

Angles: 8

Shots: 19

Goalkeeper saves: 1

Central York 2

Angles: 3

Shots: 3

Goalkeeper saves: 16