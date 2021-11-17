Delhi Supreme Court Leads Trial Commission Inquiry into Manika Batra’s Match Fixing Charge

The Delhi Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the creation of a three-member committee to investigate table tennis player Manika Batra’s allegation of attempted match-fixing by the national team manager and requested an interim report within four weeks. Judge Rekha Palli, who heard Batra’s petition alleging that the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) conducted its selection processes in a non-transparent manner and targeted certain individuals like her, said that based on the committee’s report would consider the issue of appointing an administrator to head the national sports organization.



The commission will consist of two judges and one athlete and details will be given in the injunction, said the judge who previously ordered the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sports organization.

The court clarified that, except for informing the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) of the withdrawal of all legal claims against Batra, TTFI would not write to the international body about her for the time being.

In the event that ITTF needs information, TTFI would turn the request over to the three-member committee, it added.

Batra, who had been left out of the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championships, claimed in her petition that national team coach Soumyadeep Roy had pressured her to ditch an Olympic qualifier in favor of one of his interns.

Batra, India’s foremost female rower, had told the court that she had been targeted by the National Federation for voicing her grievances in court and now the International Federation was also treating her as an accused.

Senior counsel Sandeep Sethi, who appeared before TTFI, told the court that the sports organization’s board of directors has decided to withdraw the case from the show and any resulting actions against the rower.

He added that TTFI would also write to the international body to inform them about the development and urged the court to allow the sports body to prove that it is bona fide.

Senior lawyer Sachin Datta, representing Batra, urged the court to appoint an administrator to take over the operation of TTFI.

At this stage and with a view to the start of the World Championship within a week, the petitioner’s request to appoint an administrator to lead the federation has been deferred, the court said.

It is considered appropriate to appoint a three-member committee to investigate the petitioner’s complaint…, it added.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said he agreed with the court and noted that there is a rot that needs to be countered.

On November 15, the court had said it wanted a player to be harassed unnecessarily and had asked TTFI to give the petitioner a clean slate.

Given the Center’s investigative report, which was submitted in a sealed sleeve, the court determined that the player was not at fault.

It had also caught up with the TTFI for breaching its order to conduct an investigation by the Center into its cases, saying it would hold suomotu in contempt.

In her petition, Commonwealth Games gold medalist and winner Khel Ratna have sought to overturn the TTFI’s rules that require participation in the National Coaching Camp for selection at international events.

It stated that table tennis is an individual sport, requiring specialized training with support staff, and therefore the rule against personal coaching is arbitrary, irrational, absurd and has no relation to the achievement of excellence in an individual sport.

While the rule remained in effect on Sept. 23, the court had said that mandatory attendance at the national camp was enforced at a time when a complaint against the national team manager was pending, and that does not inspire confidence.

The petition alleges that, in an apparent conflict of interest, the national team manager simultaneously ran a private table tennis academy and, on one occasion, pressured the petitioner into throwing a match, only to help one of his trainees with his private academy to qualify for the Olympic Games, 2020.

Earlier, the Center had stated that the federation’s rule about compulsory attendance at the national camp violated the sports law and nullified its merit.

TTFI had championed the rule, stating that such a mandate was present in other sports, including weightlifting and judo.

The case was to be heard on December 20.

