Cricket Needs a ‘Kick It Out’ to Tackle Racism After Azeem Rafiq Testimony, Says Julian Knight | Cricket News

Julian Knight MP, chairman of the DCMS Select Committee to which Azeem Rafiq gave his testimony on Tuesday, believes the sport needs an organization like Kick It Out to tackle racism and discrimination in sport; Knight calls for a “transparent and clean” sport



Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player



DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP believes a cricket equivalent of Kick it Out is needed following Azeem Rafiq’s emotional testimony Tuesday about his experiences of racism in Yorkshire

DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP believes a cricket equivalent of Kick it Out is needed following Azeem Rafiq’s emotional testimony Tuesday about his experiences of racism in Yorkshire

Cricket would benefit from a Kick It Out style organization in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal, according to DCMS chairman committee Julian Knight MP.

Knight presided over the hearing on Tuesday when Rafiq gave emotional testimony in which the former Yorkshire player spoke of his trials and tribulations at the county club.

Former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton and his replacement Lord Patel also answered questions, with MPs also scrutinizing members of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over their role in the investigation after Rafiq alleged he was being racially harassed and bullied during two spells at the club.

Rafiq’s testimony sparked reactions from a number of provincial clubs, as well as Tim Bresnan and David Lloyd, and as the fallout continues, Knight believes the sport needs an organization like Kick It Out, which tackles racism and discrimination in football.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Rob Jones says former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq will speak to Sky Sports News today following his emotional DCMS testimony about his experiences of racism in Yorkshire. Rafiq’s interview is available from 12.00 pm Sky Sports News reporter Rob Jones says former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq will speak to Sky Sports News today following his emotional DCMS testimony about his experiences of racism in Yorkshire. Rafiq’s interview is available from 12.00 pm

“I feel like I’ve been complacent. I didn’t think it was” [cricket] was systematically racist,” Knight told Sky Sports News on Wednesday. “Obviously there was a serious problem in Yorkshire, and maybe there have been cases elsewhere, but we can’t get anything off the table.

“We need a ‘Kick It Out’ for cricket, like in football. The idea that we can make people use these phrases, harass, bully, exclude individuals like Mr Rafiq. It’s almost incomprehensible.

“But we have to understand it and make sure that in the future we have a sport that is transparent and clean. That, in my opinion, means a complete governance reform.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP believes Yorkshire County Cricket Club is institutionally racist after Azeem Rafiq’s emotional testimony Tuesday about his experiences of racism at the club DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP believes Yorkshire County Cricket Club is institutionally racist after Azeem Rafiq’s emotional testimony Tuesday about his experiences of racism at the club

“It’s not a quick fix, it’s more deeply rooted than I thought when I started this research a few months ago.

“We need to make sure that the ECB has the powers to get hold of the counties so we don’t have a repeat of what we saw in Yorkshire.

“The racism has been exacerbated by the report and the way the inquiry was conducted by Yorkshire which, in my view, appeared to be a means of keeping Mr Rafiq quiet and out of the public domain. There was a parliamentary sitting for necessary to ensure that after several years of absolute horror, Mr. Rafiq could speak the truth.”

Knight led the questioning on Monday as Rafiq provided evidence with parliamentary privileges, and the former Yorkshire player fought back tears when he told MPs that the word ‘P***’ was used ‘constantly’ throughout his two spells at the club .

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Azeem Rafiq tells a DCMS Select Committee that he started drinking alcohol in an effort to fit into Yorkshire’s locker room culture. (Warning: Video contains content that viewers may find shocking) Azeem Rafiq tells a DCMS Select Committee that he started drinking alcohol in an effort to fit into Yorkshire’s locker room culture. (Warning: Video contains content that viewers may find shocking)

Rafiq, who is a Muslim, also described his harrowing first experience with alcohol at the age of 15 and said he poured a bottle of red wine down his throat.

Knight added: “I think the most horrific case that Mr Rafiq has suffered is probably being held like a 15-year-old boy and pouring a bottle of wine on his neck.

“I actually contrasted this abuse of a child with the England players asking Moeen Ali to leave at a champagne party so he wouldn’t get sprayed, which was held as a moment of this inclusivity.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player ECB chief Tom Harrison has apologized to Azeem Rafiq and vowed to ‘transform this game’, following Rafiq’s experiences with racism in the game ECB chief Tom Harrison has apologized to Azeem Rafiq and vowed to ‘transform this game’, following Rafiq’s experiences with racism in the game

“We have to make sure that the sport that is moving forward is cleaned from top to bottom, because we can’t see a great sport being ruined in this way.”

Knight said the committee would consider its next steps but would not be drawn to possible names that could be asked in the future to answer questions.

The Conservative MP also spoke of the Select Committee’s lack of diversity during Monday’s hearing.

He said: “I thought that was kind of odd because these people are elected by MPs. I don’t have a choice about who is actually on the panel. That’s a broader concept of whether you think the UK Parliament is diverse enough, and I think that is a matter for the whole parliament and not for the committee.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Azeem Rafiq says he felt “isolated” and “humiliated” because of the racism he experienced in Yorkshire. (Warning: Video contains offensive language and content that viewers may find upsetting) Azeem Rafiq says he felt “isolated” and “humiliated” because of the racism he experienced in Yorkshire. (Warning: Video contains offensive language and content that viewers may find upsetting)

“I understand why people think that’s incoherent, I think there were seven men and two women on the panel, even though one of our female members was at home with Covid. They’re elected by the whole House, basically that’s a democracy. That is more a question of democracy than of the committee itself.

“We couldn’t have a more diverse panel because no one from a different background was elected to that committee. We can’t just invite people who weren’t elected to the panel. It’s about whether you think the House of Commons is diverse enough, it is not as representative – though it has improved lately – as it should be.

“I can understand why people would be concerned, but this is a parliamentary issue.”