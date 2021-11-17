Updated Rublev ready’s for first Djokovic meeting in Turin | ATP tour

After his win on Monday, Andrey Rublev admitted he had woken up from a daytime nap, convinced he had accidentally slept through his Nitto ATP Finals night game. Despite feeling ‘completely broken’, the Russian finally shook off the drowsiness to win emphatically against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Turin with the help of a powerful serve.

“It was the first time ever and I’m happy with everything I did on track today,” said Rublev of his impressive portions. “From serving, returning, rallies from the baseline to my mental part, how I managed my emotions today. So we’ll see if I can continue this way.”

He may not be sleeping so easily as he prepares for the Green Group’s next match at the Pala Alpitour, where he will meet the world’s number 1 Novak Djokovic for the first time.

“He’s one of the best players in history, so I don’t know what to say,” Rublev said of Djokovic’s playing. “I hope I will win a few games, but the reality is that all I can do is try my best and believe in myself.”

Despite struggling with his form during the run-up to Turin, Rublev showed his best tennis of the year against Tsitsipas. The Russian’s service shone during his opening performance; he got no breakpoint over two sets and won 90 percent (37/41) of the points behind his first serve.

But he will have to be at the start from the start to beat the return of Djokovic, one of the best in the game. Rublev’s second serve ran into problems against Tsitsipas, but he got away with it by not letting the Greek watch it too much. Expect Djokovic to take every opportunity that Rublev allows him.





Earlier this year, Rublev made a big statement when he took down Rafael Nadal on clay at Monte-Carlo. Two years ago, he defeated Roger Federer in their first meeting in Cincinnati. But will it be an uphill task to bring down another of the Big Three, especially at one of Djokovic’s most successful events?

Seven-time No. 1 in the FedEx ATP year-end rankings and five-time Nitto ATP Finals Champion Djokovic opened his account in Turin with a comfortable win over Casper Ruud. It was his first meeting of the year against the rising Norwegian, and it took him a few games to settle into the match before winning the match in straight sets.

“It was a really terrible start, but also funny because I’m still trying to figure out what happened,” said Djokovic. “Casper started strong. He served well… He surprised me positively with this service, especially in the first set. I was able to read it better in the second set. But it was a close.”

Djokovic and Rublev are tied with one win apiece at the top of the Green Group, and a win on Wednesday could put the winner on pole position to reach the semi-finals.

Eighth seed Ruud and deputy Cameron Norrie, who has taken the place of fourth Tsitsipas (right elbow), will play in the night session match on Wednesday. Both players are looking for their first win at the Nitto ATP Finals.

The 22-year-old Norwegian admitted nerves played a part in his opening defeat to Djokovic, and he hopes to get on a more settled level against Norrie, who he defeated 6-0, 6-2 in the final of the San Diego Open. . on October 3.

“It’s not always easy, it’s the first race. I’m sure he was a little nervous, I don’t know, but I was also a little nervous and it’s the first time for me on this podium,” admitted Ruud . “It shows that it means something to you and it gets the adrenaline going. so I think it’s positive for me, even if it’s nicer not to be nervous.”

Norrie has had the best season of his career, including 50 match wins and two ATP Tour titles at the Mifel Open in Los Cabos (d. Nakashima) in July and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (d. Basilashvili) in October. .

In doubles, second seed Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury need one more win to qualify in the Green Group. The US Open champions will face group leaders Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, the third-placed Frenchmen – both teams have yet to drop a set in Turin.

Colombian fifth seed Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah also face Jamie Murray and seventh seed Bruno Soares, who are looking for their first group stage wins.

REVISED ORDER OF GAME – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2021

CENTER HOF starts 11.30 am

[5] JS Cabal (COL) / R. Farah (COL) vs [7] J. Murray (GBR) / B. Soares (BRA)

Not before 2 p.m.

[1] N. Djokovic (SRB) vs [5] A. Ruble (RUS)

Not before 6.30 pm

[2] R. Ram (US) / J. Salisbury (GBR) vs [3] PH. Herbert (FRA) / N. Mahut (FRA)

Not before 21:00

[Alt/10] C. Norrie (GBR) vs [8] C. Ruud (NOR)

See below the qualifying scenarios for the semi-finals to be played for both groups on Tuesday 16 November and Wednesday 17 November at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Singles Green Group Qualifying Scenarios after the completion of the 1st round of the group stage of the event:

– If Djokovic beats Rublev (any score) -> Djokovic wins the group

– If Rublev wins in straight sets against Djokovic AND Ruud wins in 3 sets -> Rublev qualifies

– If Rublev beats Djokovic (any score) AND Norrie beats Ruud (any score) -> Rublev wins the group

Singles Red Group Qualifying Scenarios as of 5:30 PM local time Tuesday:

After the withdrawal of M. BERRETTINI, D. MEDVEDEV qualified for the semi-finals and won the group.

Qualifying scenarios for the double red group after the completion of the 1st round of the group stage of the event:

R. RAM / J. SALISBURY qualify on Wednesday as:

– R. RAM / J. SALISBURY beat P. HERBERT / N. MAHUT and J. MURRAY / B. SOARES beat J. CABAL / R. FARAH.

– R. RAM / J. SALISBURY beat P. HERBERT / N. MAHUT in 2 sets and J. CABAL / R. FARAH beat J. MURRAY / B. SOARES in 3 sets.

P. HERBERT / N. MAHUT qualify on Wednesday if:

– P. HERBERT / N. MAHUT beat R. RAM / J. SALISBURY and J. CABAL / R. FARAH beat J. MURRAY / B. SOARES.

– P. HERBERT / N. MAHUT beat R. RAM / J. SALISBURY in 2 sets and J. MURRAY / B. SOARES beat J. CABAL / R. FARAH in 3 sets.