Reilly scores four goals, Andover hockey overtakes Franklin, in state title game | Sport





BURLINGTON Andover High hockey coach Maureen Noone said star midfielder Emma Reilly was not as active as she would have liked her to win the Golden Warriors Division 1 quarter-finals at Shrewsbury last week. No problem Tuesday night. Reilly made her presence known in a huge way, scoring four goals in her career to beat Andover 5-0 in the Division 1 or Final Four semi-finals. The Golden Warriors go on to face No. 2 Walpole for the state championship on Saturday. Time and location are yet to be announced. Andover’s domination of Franklin (20-2-0) was as thorough as it was shocking. The Golden Warriors defeated their opponents 10-3 and led 11-0 on penalty corners. Given the outcome, the strength of the opponents and the size of the game, it was Noones’ team’s best overall performance this season. I think the kids came to play today, and they’ve done a phenomenal job, Noone said. We usually struggle with passing and scoring, but today I thought they did a phenomenal job. Andover (20-01) played without senior co-captain Abby Miller. Miller, a Best 60 All-Star and the anchor of the Golden Warriors defense, injured her hamstring in the win over Shrewsbury. Miller’s absence forced Noone to adjust her line-up, with an extra defense and just two midfielders, Reilly and Rose MacLean. MacLean and Reilly dominated the midfield, with Reilly showing off a dazzling array of ball handling skills. I think Rose and I did a good job in midfield, said Reilly. And especially against a team like (Franklin) they are very aggressive, they have more space, they can pull people towards you and then pass them is really very useful. Reilly actually fired five shots into the cage, but her first, after popping out of the circle late in the first quarter, was waved off by an official for being too high. She made up for it in just 1:35 in the second quarter and scored from a penalty corner to give Andover a 1-0 lead. Hailey Doherty started the game with a pass to Ella Brockelman, who then fed Reilly. The junior wrapped a stick around a defender and fired a shot past Franklin goalkeeper Megan Sullivan. Reilly and the Warriors were just warming up. Midway through the second quarter, MacLean and Reilly led a wave of forwards that just overpowered Franklin’s defenses. Senior striker Tess Gobiel took a shot from about 10 yards that seemed to go just wide, but Haley Carver got a stick at it and sent it into the cage for a 2-0 lead. Franklin, the powerhouse of the Hockomock League, looked stunned, and Andover charged. Just two minutes later, Reilly struck again, taking a feed on a penalty corner from Doherty and shooting a laser past Sullivan to make it 3-0 at halftime. The teams rotated the sides for the third quarter, but the script remained the same. Reilly added two more goals, her 26th and 27th of the season, just 1:02 apart, and the defeat had begun. It was an easy night for Andover goalkeeper Adelaide Weeden en route to her fourth consecutive shutout of the tournament. Andover 5, Franklin 0 Division 1 Final Four goals: Emma Reilly 4, Haley Carver assists: Ella Brokelman, Tess Gobiel, Hailey Doherty 2 saves: An Adelaide Weeden 1, Madeline DiGiorgio 2; F Megan Sullivan 6 Franklin (20-2-0): 0 0 0 Andover (20-0): 3 2 5

