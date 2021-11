Multisports academy opened in Powai

Fitness and sports is the in-thing among the masses, both young and old, who religiously participate in various sports or fitness activities. The fitness freaks from Powai can count themselves lucky, as a multi-sport infrastructure has recently been set up in its place. Emma Sports Academy, a brand new sports facility, offering multiple choices to its customers, had a grand opening on November 13. Located in the well-known Hiranandani Complex in Powai, it has a range of sports facilities including four tennis courts, two football fields, a cricket ground and also a basketball court. This wonderful venture is the brainchild of promoter Mathew Joseph, who has a passion for sports and fitness. Joseph enjoys tennis, marathon running, hiking, sailing and also skiing, and he founded the Emma Sports Academy, named after his granddaughter, to give residents access to quality sports facilities. Other sporting features include table tennis, a chess room and in the fitness of things, enthusiasts can indulge in cross fitness, yoga, zumba and kick boxing in their daily quest to get completely fit. As well as a well-appointed activity hall that can be booked for various sporting events, Emma also has a putting facility, for aspiring golfers to hone their putting skills. Roller skating enthusiasts can also take advantage of this academy, which will also include a specialized Korean sports massage and in-house physiotherapist that can prove invaluable to its many clients. Hockey star Mervyn Fernandis, an Olympic gold medalist, has competed in three Olympics and an Arjuna winner is deeply involved in all aspects of the day-to-day management of the academy, as he directs all operations. Mervyn praised promoter Matthew Joseph Joseph commented that Matthew has what it takes and sport is in his blood while being someone who knows how to contribute meaningfully to the sporting ethos of Powai in particular, and the city of Mumbai in in general. In their effort to provide the best for the clients, some disciplines will include coaches who will provide much needed advice. Moonmoon Mukherjee, an international table tennis player who has won 22 national medals and several championships, and the only Indian woman to become an ITTF certified Level-3 coach, will become the head coach for table tennis. Vinoy Parakunnil will be responsible for tennis coaching. Parakunnil is an ITF Level-1 and US Professional Tennis Teaching certified coach and has over two decades of coaching experience. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing the PDF of the newspaper on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Published on: Wednesday 17 November 2021, 17:59 IST

