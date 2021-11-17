Best week 11 fantasy football QB/TE/DEF streamers | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts

Week 11 of the 2021 fantasy football season is here. It’s time to identify the best streamers on the quarterback, tight ending and defense/special teams positions.

There aren’t many options at quarterback, but Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton has the advantage and level needed to hold on for a season and become a potential league winner.

quarterback

Mac Jones, New England Patriots | 28% scheduled

The NFL is full of options in the quarterback spot, but this week presents some risky options. Jones is the least risky of the names listed here, although his ceiling is also lower than the others. The rookie has only scored more than 20 fantasy points this season, although he has also racked up double-digit points in eight out of ten games.

There is good news on the horizon with the Atlanta Falcons next on the schedule. The Falcons are 29th in passing touchdowns and 27th in allowed explosive pass percentage and EPA per game against. Jones’ history suggests it will be difficult to get over 20 points, but he is still a strong QB2 with a high floor this week.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers | 16% scheduled

Well, it took Newton a few days to acclimate back to his former home. Looks like he’s headed for the starting quarterback job in Week 11.

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will get the most reps from the first team this week and if he’s up to speed and ready he could start against Washington. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2021

This is good news for anyone looking for a future quarterback. Newton may not be the MVP-caliber player he once was, but his talent and imagination should never be underestimated. This is the same man who scored 11.7 points in just eight snaps last week through a rush and a passing touchdown. Newton also has the history of proving that he is a legitimate borderline QB1/high-end QB2: he has four QB17 or better seasons since 2016. The experienced quarterback is a real cheat code near the red zone.

Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans | 5% scheduled

Starting the man known as TyGod is a risky proposition, there is no doubt about it. He has only played three games so far, although he scored 16-plus points in two of those three games. The last and most recent game was a 5.9-point stinker against the Miami Dolphins. The good news is that Tyrod will face an inconsistent opponent in the Tennessee Titans this week. They rank 20th in allowed rushing yards and 14th in rushing touchdowns allowed for opposing quarterbacks. They have been prone to good performance this season due to position.

Titans Defense vs QBs | 2021

Week Fantasy Points Allowed (Rank) Week 1 33.5 (32nd) Week 2 23.3 (24) week 3 7.7 (4th) Week 4 17.6 (12th) Week 5 21.7 (23) week 6 28.7 (28th) week 7 11.4 (7th) week 8 18.3 (19th) week 9 13.1 (12th) week 10 25.1 (25th)

For the most part, they’ve played much better in recent weeks, but Tyrod has a much higher floor than most quarterbacks, and his rushing ability provides borderline QB1 status in most matchups.

Tight ending

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers | 60% scheduled

The starting tight end job in Pittsburgh now belongs to Freiermuth. The rookies 50 snaps in week 10 dwarfed Eric Ebrons 27, although he only had a 61.7% share. This past match is a difficult barometer to trust because Ben Roethlisberger missed the match due to COVID, but Freiermuth’s development has been fast. He counts as TE 4 in scoring with 54.6 points since Week 6, and his 19.0% target share is also second on the team.

This week the rookie is resisting a Los Angeles Chargers defense that conceded the second most touchdowns, third highest passing YPA and ranks 31st in EPA per game allowed at the position. This is big news for a player like Freiermuth, who has been ranked fourth in the red zone goals among tight ends since Week 6.

Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars | 26% scheduled

An early season trade unlocked Arnold in a major way. His 58.5 fantasy points are just within TE1 territory (TE12) since he joined the Jaguars in Week 4. It’s clear Arnold is a weapon that the bland Jags attack likes to use, as evidenced by his team-high 18.8% target share. Arnold approaches the starting area until proven otherwise.

He has a tough game this week against a San Francisco 49ers defense giving eighth-fewer points to opposing tight ends and ranking near the top in passing yards, touchdowns and explosive pass percentage allowed. But volume is king in fantasy football, and Arnold has been producing for the past few weeks.

CJ Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals | 21% scheduled

Uzomah and the Bengals will see you for a week but have a significant advantage in Week 11. The tight finish is a gamble, but Uzomah has made his way to the Bengals offense, scoring 86.3 fantasy points and standing on the TE12 this season . He has one of the best matchups of the week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Their performances against tight ends have been appalling this season.

Raiders Defense vs TEs | 2021

Week Fantasy Points Allowed (Rank) Week 1 5.0 (5th) Week 2 7.6 (12th) week 3 18.6 (27th) Week 4 33.1 (32nd) Week 5 11.4 (17th) week 6 30.0 (26th) week 7 12.0 (12th) week 9 18.8 (24th) week 10 27.3 (27th)

This defense also happens to be in last place in EPA per game allowed at the position. PFFs strength of schema statisticranks Uzomah’s matchup as seventh easiest this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Cleveland Browns D/ST | 61% scheduled

The Browns are far more talented than their current rankings as the DST18 of the season, and they have a pristine chance to climb the ranks against a bad guy Detroit Lions team in week 11. The Lions make too many mistakes on offense and are unable to create big plays. They rank 21st in allowed sacks, ninth in interceptions and 30th in EPA per game. The Lions don’t have the talent to pile up, they’re PFF’s 30th-ranked offense in our rating system.

San Francisco 49ers D/ST | 46% scheduled

When it comes to defense, matchups are the #1 priority. Like the Browns, the 49ers have a blast against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. The Jags have only scored more than 20 points once in the last five games. They are also prone to error, having thrown nine interceptions while also being tied for losing the third fumble in the league. This is a dreamy matchup, even for a 49ers defense coming into play, averagesonly 4.4 fantasy points per game.

Miami Dolphins D/ST | 25% scheduled

The quarterback position may be light on streamers, but defenses are available at every turn this week. The Dolphins have a tasty game against the New York Jets, who have managed to crossed the 30-point threshold twice in the past three weeks, despite backup quarterback Mike White leading the charge. But thisThis is a team that crashed again in week 10, scoring just 17 points.

The dolphins are moving in a positive direction, with only 10, 9, and 26 points for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills the past three weeks.