Naomi Osaka joins chorus of international concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

By Helen Regan, Nectar Gan and Rhea Mogul, CNN

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is the latest athlete to express concern over Peng Shuai, who has not been seen in public since he accused a former Chinese state leader of assault.

“Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock at the current situation and I am sending love and light her way,” Osaka said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday.

She included the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

Peng, one of China’s most recognizable tennis stars, accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex in his home three years ago, according to screenshots from a since-deleted social media post dated Nov. 2.

Peng’s post on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like platform, was taken down within 30 minutes of publication, with Chinese censors rushing into action to wipe out any mention of the accusation online.

Peng has not been seen in public since the accusation and her whereabouts have not been made public. Her Weibo account, which has more than half a million followers, is still blocked from searchers on the platform.

A growing number of international athletes have expressed concern about Peng.

Tennis legend and 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King said on Twitter: “Hopefully that Peng Shuai is found safe and that her allegations are fully investigated.”

And former world No. 1 Chris Evert said, “These allegations are very disturbing.”

“I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated,” she wrote in a tweet.

On Sunday, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) called on the Chinese government to… accusations, insisting that the former top doubles player should be “heard, not censored”.

In a pronunciation, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Peng’s allegations were “deep concern”, adding that the allegations must be “examined fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship.”

“Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored,” Simon said. “Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Former Czech American tennis player Martina Navratilova said she supported the WTA’s call for an investigation. “A very strong stance from the WTA – and the right stance,” she said wrote on Twitter.

The ATP Tour, a top global men’s tennis tour, said in a statement Monday that it was “encouraged by WTA’s recent commitments that (Peng) is safe and responsible and will continue to monitor the situation closely.” No further details were provided as to the accuracy of the warranties – or who provided them.

“Individually, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in the statement.

Zhang, 75, served on the ruling Communist Party’s seven-member Politiburo Standing Committee, the country’s highest leadership body, from 2012 to 2017 during the first term of office of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He retired as Deputy Prime Minister in 2018.

In the post, which reads like an open letter to Zhang, the 35-year-old tennis star claims to have been in a relationship over an intermittent period of at least 10 years.

“Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your house to force me to have sex with you?” she wrote.

Peng said she had no evidence to prove her allegations, claiming that Zhang was always afraid she would record things.

“I couldn’t describe how disgusting I was, and how often I wondered if I’m still human? I feel like a walking corpse,” Peng wrote.

CNN cannot independently verify Peng’s post and has approached both her and the Chinese State Council, which handles press inquiries for the central government, for comment.

Politically sensitive scandal

Peng’s explosive #MeToo allegations against a former state leader have resonated on the Chinese internet, despite attempts by authorities to erase any mention of such a politically sensitive scandal.

And on Wednesday, China dodged media questions about Peng’s allegations against Zhang.

Chinese MOFA spokesman Zhao Lijian suggested contacting the “competent department”, despite the lack of response from the Ministry of Public Security.

At a news conference, Zhao was asked about the concerns of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) about Peng’s “safety and whereabouts” and whether the government planned to take action, to which Zhao said the issue was “not a diplomatic matter”. declined to comment further.

Reporters in the room continued to push the subject, claiming they had contacted the Department of Public Security for comment but heard nothing, resulting in questions about the department journalists who should contact for more details.

“Do you think the State Department spokesperson is all-powerful?” replied Zhao.

“You should ask the appropriate department,” Zhao added, again avoiding the reporter’s question.

