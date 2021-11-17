NCAA Men’s Freshman to Watch

So far the men’s hockey season has been pretty quiet in terms of newcomers making a big impact on the scoresheet. Only three rookies are in the top 40 nationally in terms of scoring. Maybe that’s not a big surprise. We were just over a month into the season and it can be difficult for young freshmen to have an immediate impact on older league so early in normal times, let alone this year, which has aged as players return for a Covid bonus year.

But there are still some newcomers who are making an impressive start this year. Here are a few players who stood out and got off to a strong start to their freshman season.

Josh Doan, Forward, Arizona State, 12 games, 4-10-14 (drafted by Arizona, 2/37 2021)

Born in the Phoenix area, Doan grew up there while his father Shane played for the Arizona Coyotes, so playing college hockey for his hometown was a natural choice. But Doans’ style of play is a perfect match for the type of aggressive, hard hitting hockey the Sun Devils have built a reputation for during their D-1 stint.

In addition to being the top freshman scorer in the country, he also ranks ninth this season with 30 PIMs so far this season. However, he backs up that physical play with some great skills. The combination of getting under an opponent’s skin with his physique, while also having the ability to put points on the board, makes Doan a nightmare to play against, and will likely get him signed to the Arizona Coyotes, who him in the second round of last year’s draft, before long.

Luke Hughes, Defenseman, Michigan, 12 games 6-7-13 (drafted by New Jersey, 1/4 2021

Expectations were high for Hughes heading into his first season at Michigan, between his selection as fourth overall in last summer’s NHL Draft, with two older brothers shining in the NHL, and playing on a Michigan roster full of young talent. . But, offensively at least, Hughes has managed to meet or exceed those high expectations as early as the first half of his rookie season.

While he still looks like an 18-year-old freshman at times, Hughes’ 13 points, who tied for fourth among defenders nationally, more than makes up for some of those growing pains. Like all Hughes brothers, Luke’s game begins with his effortless skating and agility, allowing him to escape pressure and create attacking openings. He is a skilled passer, but his ability to shoot the puck really boosts his offensive numbers. His six goals tie him with North Dakota’s Jake Sanderson, a fellow top-5 lady, for the most goals scored by a defender in the country.

Massimo Rizzo, Forward, Denver 10 games, 6-6-12 (drafted by Carolina, 7/216 2019)

Despite having only played 10 games in his college hockey career, Rizzo is one of those players who has already traveled. Rizzo was a first-round selection in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, in what was considered one of the strongest WHL classes in years, and made an early commitment to North Dakota’s highly regarded prospect. But Rizzo’s growth, both physically and in hockey development, stalled in the BCHL.

But after spending an additional two years in the BCHL, Rizzo has matured and reinvented himself as a player. He doesn’t have elite skating skills, but plays a smarter, rougher game and found some good chemistry early this season playing fellow freshman Carter Mazur and veteran transfer graduate Cameron Wright to give Denver a really dangerous secondary scoring line.

Austen Swankler, Forward, Bowling Green 10 Games, 5-8-13 (Undrafted Free Agent)

Swankler made a commitment to Michigan at a young age, but after not being signed in the 2019 NHL Draft, he eventually jumped ship to sign with the Erie Otters of the OHL. After playing for the Otters for a year and then serving out the following season due to the pandemic, Swankler and his family filed with the NCAA to restore his eligibility and win, to the consternation of some in the college hockey world.

Regardless of how he got to Bowling Green, Swankler made an immediate impression with the Falcons, leading the team by a significant margin. He has tremendous offensive instincts and is a dangerous threat to the power play.

Scott Morrow, defender, UMass, 10 games 3-6-9 (drafted by Carolina, 2/40 2021)

Ryan Ufko, Defender, UMass 10 games 1-7-8 (drafted by Nashville, 4/115 2021)

Morrow and Ufko were two players that I felt had dropped way too low in last summer’s NHL Draft, and so far in their college careers, that seems to hold up. Morrow has already shown brief flashes that he can take over games with his skating prowess. As he matures and becomes more consistent, he can become a dominant presence on the rear.

Ufkos’ play is a bit calmer and less flashy than Morrow, but he had a breakout weekend against Boston University last weekend, scoring five points over the two games, giving him three multi-point games in a row. He is a steady leader with a good offensive advantage that should continue to bring points for the Minutemen.

Matt Coronato, Forward, Harvard 7 games 3-5-8 (drafted by Calgary, 13-1 2021)

Coronato started his season later as the Ivy League kicks off a year later, but he made up for lost time and quickly announced his college hockey presence with a four-point debut against Dartmouth on October 29 and followed that up with two points the following night.

The five games since then have been a bit calmer from an offensive perspective, but with the effort Coronato consistently puts in, coupled with his skills, he’ll earn a lot of points for Harvard.

Bradley Marek, Striker, Ferris State 12 games 5-2-7 (unconfirmed free agent)

After a disappointing season last year in which the Bulldogs didn’t beat a D-1 opponent, they rebounded nicely this year with four wins in the season, and Marek, who hails from Big Rapids, was one of the catalysts in their turnaround. . Marek is a big, strong presence who isn’t afraid to venture into the tough parts of the ice to create plays. His presence on the net makes him a dangerous threat in the power play.

Mason Lohrei, defender, Ohio State 10 games 2-6-8 (drafted by Boston 2/58 2020)

Ohio State was a pleasant surprise in the Big Ten season after being picked to finish last in the year in the preseason coaches poll. Lohreis’s ability to come in as a freshman and play a key role for the Buckeyes was a key part of that solid start.

Lohrei leads the Buckeyes in scoring from the back line with eight points on the season, but more than that, has ensured a stable, reliable defensive presence for the Buckeyes and has quietly been one of the better all-around rookie defenders in the country. .