Delhi HC appoints three-member committee to investigate vessel Manika Batra’s complaint









ANI |

Updated: 17 Nov. 2021 18:03 IS

New Delhi [India]Nov. 17 (ANI): The Delhi Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee to investigate champions Manika Batra’s complaint against the national sports organization Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Justice Rekha Palli instructed the commission to submit an interim report within four weeks. The Court also clarified that the committee is free to establish its own procedure to investigate a tennis player’s complaint.

The court has placed the case on the list for further hearing before December 20.

The designation came during the hearing of a petition filed by Manika Batra against the TTFI.

Meanwhile, the TTFI has informed the Delhi High Court that it has withdrawn the announcement of the show issued against Manika Batra.

The court has also instructed the TTFI to notify the International Table Tennis Federation of the withdrawal of the show cause notice and if they have received correspondence from the International Federation in this regard, the TTFI will review it with the appointed committee.

At the latest hearing, the Delhi High Court had suggested to the TTFI that Manika Batra be nursed, noting that there had been no wrongdoing on her part.

The court’s comment came when it became known that the TTFI International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has approached Batra regarding Manika and that the ITTF is conducting a parallel investigation against her.

The court had said it will investigate this aspect after the correspondence has been registered. The court also banned the TTFI from sending correspondence to the ITTF related to Batra shortly after the court ordered a temporary suspension of TTFI’s rules on Sept. 23, requiring players to sign a national attend camp for selection at international events.

The Court’s comment came while hearing Batra’s petition to provide a copy of the investigative report of the investigation conducted under the Sept. 23 order.

Manika Batra was represented by senior attorney Sachin Dutta and attorney Akshay Amritanshu.

The petitioner argued that although the investigation was commissioned by the petitioner and principles of natural justice require the petitioner to receive a copy of the investigation report, this has not been provided.

The petitioner has argued that upon receipt of a designation from the Commission of Inquiry, the petitioner, together with her lawyer, appeared virtually before the Commission of Inquiry on 5 October and expressed her grievances.

The applicant also submitted its written comments, together with supporting documents, to the Commission of Inquiry on 7 October 2021. However, the applicant has not heard anything from the Committee of Inquiry since then.

The Delhi High Court had given 4 weeks on September 23 to the Commission of Inquiry to complete its investigation. The petition states that it has already expired on 21 October 2021 and that the petitioner has not heard from the Commission of Inquiry since then.

On September 23, the Delhi Supreme Court issued a temporary suspension of the Table Tennis Federation of India’s rules requiring players to attend a national camp for selection at international events.

Table tennis star Manika Batra has previously argued against the TTIF’s decision not to include her in the Asian Championship squad.

The Court had expressed concerns with the Table Tennis Federation about the drafting of the rules and said it was in a hurry to make these new rules.

Senior lawyer Sachin Dutta, acting for petitioner Batra, had previously told the court about an earlier incident where national team coach Soumyadeep Roy pressured petitioner to throw away a match only to help one of his private academy interns. qualify for the 2020 Olympics. He had also expressed concerns about Roy’s behaviour. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/delhi-hc-appoints-3-member-committee-to-examine-paddler-manika-batras-complaint20211117180346 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos